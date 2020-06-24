Mauricio Ochmann Stars in Mexican Remake of German Hit ‘25 KM/H’ – Variety

Mexico’s Mauricio Ochmann is re-teaming with director Pitipol Ybarra for the Mexican remake of the 2018 German hit “25 KM/H” from Sony Photos Intl. Prods. (SPIP).

Ochmann and Ybarra beforehand collaborated on household drama “Ya Veremos,” which Pantelion/Lionsgate launched in the U.S. on Labor Day weekend in 2018. Drama topped the specialty releases that weekend, grossing an estimated $1.eight million over the three-day vacation.

In “25 KM/H,” an estranged brother and sister reunite at their father’s funeral and make a spur of the second resolution to satisfy their childhood dream of driving throughout Mexico on their previous motorbikes. The cross-country journey permits them to fix their relationship and convey some renewed function to their lives.

“We actually can’t imagine our success to have the ability to reteam Mauricio and Pitipol for this title,” stated Laine Kline, head of SPIP. “As a duo, they bring about that uncommon high quality that may have audiences each laughing and crying,” he added.

In some ways a love letter to the Mexican countryside and tradition, “25 KM/H” can be written by Adriana Pelusi (“El Hubiera Si Existe,” “Management Z”) and produced by Fernando Pérez Gavilán at Born Free and Santiago García Galván at García Tagliavini Prods.

The unique German movie was additionally produced and launched by SPIP.

Written by Oliver Ziegenbalg, directed by Markus Goller, and starring Lars Eidinger and Bjarne Mädel, the sibling street film was nominated for a German Movie Award in the function movie class.

Sandra Condito and Raymundo Díaz-González are overseeing the Mexican remake for SPIP. Manufacturing is slated to start in Mexico in the autumn.

The local-language manufacturing arm for Sony Photos has backed a slew of movies in Latin America and the world, together with Argentine filmmaker Pablo Trapero’s “La Quietud.”

Ochmann is represented by UTA whereas Ybarra is represented by WME. Each are managed by Larry Robinson at Avatar Leisure.