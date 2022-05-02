Mauricio Pochettino defended Lionel Messi from criticism and compared him to Maradona: “Judging him in this way is totally unfair”

The Argentine coach referred to the boos Messi received (Reuters)

The season is coming to an end and most of the teams that got the title before the end They have already begun to draw conclusions and reflect about the pros and cons of the campaign played. In the case of PSGthe Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino He explained his sensations of what was his second year in charge of the Parisian squad.

Among other issues, the former Tottenham manager spoke on the debut of Lionel Messi in Ligue 1, as well as about the whistles and jeers of the fans after the elimination of Champions, a gesture that affected both the coaching staff and the players.

“Judging Messi in this way is unfair,” assured Pochettino in an interview that he granted to Europe 1 and added: “I have no doubt about its quality. He is talented enough to do what he has to do and he will do it. Next season will be totally different for him.”

Lionel Messi is about to conclude his first season as a PSG player (Reuters)

“It has been a year of learning, and not only on a professional level after arriving at PSG., in a new league and with new teammates, but also on a family level. You have to consider this. It is a big change that can affect the player”, considered the player from Rosario about the performance of The flea during this season.

“You can’t talk like that about Messi”, remarked on the criticism of the Argentine and added: “It’s like when I talk about Maradona. I’m not talking about an ordinary player. Messi is at the same level as Diego. It is clear that the move from Barcelona to PSG was a change in which an adaptation process was necessary”.

“Certain circumstances did not allow him to feel as comfortable as in Barcelona, where he had spent 20 years. Where he had been the flag bearer for the club, ”he explained.

Regarding the boos that the team received in the first match that the Parisian team played in the Parc des Princes against Saint Etienne (with a 3-1 victory) after being eliminated from the Champions League, Pochettino stated: “Of course it is not a pleasant thing to live. We’ve had games at the Parc des Princes where you’re sad because your fans aren’t rooting for the team”.

Fans booed Messi and Neymar after elimination from the Champions League (Reuters)

“It is something that affects you. My children are fans of Paris Saint Germain and Espanyol because their father played there. We have always talked about the atmosphere here and this situation makes me sad, it affects me because I was a PSG player and now I am a coach at this club. I hope it gets resolved.”sentenced.

Regarding the last title won, the Argentine coach considered that, “You have to give value to this because you have to cement the history of the club with titles. I arrived last year, the team was third in the table, with a lot of problems, we didn’t win the league and it was frustrating. That’s why we have to give value to the Ligue 1 title, although it’s true that there was great disappointment for not winning the Champions League”.

Finally, regarding his future at the bank, the 50-year-old coach explained: “There are many rumours… I take it naturally and calmly. I have one year left on my contract. My desire and challenge to start a new season are intactregardless of the rumors that may exist”.

“Of course, there is also the management of the club that makes the decisions that are always respectable, they are the ones who have to decide on the new project and logically I as a coach will give my point of view and I will also participate explaining the past, explaining the current situation and what the future situation could be”, he concluded.

KEEP READING

Surprise in world football: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could play together next season

After being crowned champion, Lionel Messi’s PSG drew against Racing de Strasbourg in Ligue 1

18 touches at maximum speed: the Paris Saint Germain rondo led by Messi that drove Mbappé and Ramos crazy