Mauricio Pochettino has already won his first title in France: with goals from Neymar and Icardi, PSG won the Super Cup

Mauro Icardi and Neymar celebrate PSG’s second goal (REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol).

A few days after taking over as technical director at the Paris Saint Germain (PSG), this Wednesday Mauricio Pochettino, already achieved his first title in France. It was in the Super Cup and from the hand of another Santa Fe, Mauro Icardi, who scored one of the goals in the Parisian team’s 2-1 victory over Olympique de Marseille at the Félix Bollaert Stadium in Lens. In PSG the other two Argentines were also headlines, Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes.

Icardi, who was back in the PSG starting eleven, was very active from the start and at 17 minutes he had a header that went close to the post. Then, at 21, the Rosario scored a goal, but it was canceled by an advanced position of Kylian Mbappé, which eight minutes later was also considered illegal a goal by an own offside. Although at 39, Icardi opened the scoring after a good center from Di María. Mauro connected headlong, the goalkeeper Steve Mandanda gave rebound and the forward did not forgive. Then, at 45 minutes, Mauro smashed the ball off the crossbar.

In the first half, the capital as a whole was more than its rival. The procedure remained the same in the complement where at 11 minutes he entered Darío Benedetto in Marseille. At 20, Neymar replaced Di Maria. The Brazilian was dangerous and for receiving several fouls he generated a yellow for Alvaro Gonzalez. With few ideas from their rival, PSG continued to be the pattern of the game and after 80 minutes a shot by Paredes passed close by.

While Icardi ratified his great game and made the goalkeeper commit a penalty in the 82nd minute. The goal was scored by Neymar, who made it 2 to 0. At 89, Dimitri Payet discounted for Marseille.

The French Super Cup is played by the Ligue 1 champion and the French Cup. PSG won both competitions in the 2019-2020 season. But since Marseille were runners-up in the league, they agreed to this match. The so-called “Trophy of Champions”, was for the eighth consecutive time for the Parisian team. Another success for PSG that continues to crush in France.

