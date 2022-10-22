Mauricio Pochettino is the main candidate to lead a Premier League team

Mauricio Pochettino is the one targeted by Aston Villa (Reuetrs)

Mauricio Pochettino is one step away from going back to Premier League. According to the main British portals, the Argentine coach was contacted by the authorities of the Aston Villaafter signing the dismissal of Steven Gerrard.

The former soccer player Liverpool was fired after suffering a 3-0 rout against Fulham this Thursday, which left the team on the brink of the relegation zone. For this reason, the leadership took a change of direction and the great target is Fewwho has been out of work since being fired from the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) around mid year.

As reported by the site The Telegraphthe club in which he saves Emiliano Back Martínezoffered the Argentine coach an annual salary close to 10 million dollars and the promise of an outlay of others 100 million to invest in signings in the next transfer market. It is evident that the fear of losing the category is real and that is why a fortune is available to change destiny.

The truth is that the British portal also maintains that this first offer was rejected by Pochettino, who keeps communications open. In addition, from the club they would be convinced that he is the one indicated to assume the position, especially after the German Thomas Tuchelalso jobless since leaving Chelsea A few weeks ago, he turned down the offer.

Although in the PSG the Argentine could not fulfill the objective of a club full of stars that wanted to win the Champions Leaguein England there is a pleasant memory of him for his performance at the head of the Southampton and of Tottenhamwith which he reached the European final, which he lost against Liverpool. The coincidence with these two teams is that their squads were plagued by footballers without much fame and many young people who, at present, are stars, even from the English team itself.

Dibu Martínez could be directed by Mauricio Pochettino

For now, Aaaron Danks will take the reins of Aston Villa on an interim basis on Sunday, when it is his turn to receive the surprising Brentford. In 11 dates, the team has barely accumulated 9 points and for the moment it avoids the red zone for having more goals in favor than the Wolverhampton. The other clubs in the last positions are Leicester Citywith 8 units, and Nottinham Forestcon 6.

Despite this bad start, in which he only won two games, Aston Villa has a squad with several figures like Back Martinez, the Brazilian Philippe Coutinhothe jamaican Leon Bailey and the experienced English midfielder Ashley Young. This base, with some reinforcements and a good coach, could get the team out of the lower zone of the Premier League and in the leadership they believe that Pochettino He is the right one.

