Mauricio Pochettino referred to the whistles suffered by Messi: “I am saddened by what I experienced today”

The PSG coach said he had a sad day at the Parc des Princes. Photos: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

The Paris Saint Germain lived a day of tension with his fans in the Princes Park, where I know they heard whistles and recriminations for the Argentine Lionel Messi before and during the win over Bordeaux (3-0) that meant the reunion with the team after the catastrophic elimination in the Champions League.

only the french star Kylian Mbappéscorer of the first goal of the match against 24 minutes of the first halfwas saved from public disapproval on a day that was already hot due to the disappointing defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu. Neymarof the most booed along with Leodid not escape the expressions of repudiation even when he got the second goal of the match, which he did not celebrate and hardly shouted in the stands of the stadium.

A little more effusive was the reaction of the fans when the Argentine Leandro Paredes he scored the third 9 minutes later with a left-footed shot inside the area that crowned a good collective play in which he participated Messi. The questions in the Princes Park they went down very early, when the players jumped onto the field for the previous warm-up and the capacity was covered in barely a third of the capacity.

One of the moments of greatest exposure came when the announcer Michael Montana He named the members of the formation while the screens projected the image and number of each one. The loudness of the whistles for Messi and Neymar was the most resounding, followed by the disapproval of the Argentine DT Maurico Pochettino and the discomfort with the captain was also evident marquinhosthe Portuguese Danilo and the dutch Georginio Wajnaldum.

A striking contrast occurred in the mention of Mbappewhose name was chanted and accompanied by applause, also when the ball had already started to roll in the match that faced the ends of the classification of the League 1. In one of the stands, a flag was displayed with the same content as a statement issued on Saturday by the Ultras Paris Collective (CUP): “Resignation address”, addressed to the president of the club, the qatarí Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and the highest sports official, the Brazilian Leonardo.

Supporters expressed themselves in the stands. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The ultras consider that Al-Khelaifi, owner of PSG since 2011, “not the man” indicated to reverse the current crisis and hold responsible Leonardo due to the lack of a soccer project and the accumulation of “a lot of little or no complementary stars”. “We have all been affected. We understand the disappointment and frustration. We experience this together, as a team. We have a responsibility to take responsibility for what happened and we share this disappointment of the fans”, said Pochettino at a press conference after the match.

“We are satisfied with today’s reaction in a difficult context and against a difficult team. I think that everyone who loves PSG felt sad and I am sad for what I experienced today. We are all affected, we feel disappointment and frustration. We are responsible, but we must assume the next objectives. Today we were looking for the three points and we got them”, continued the strategist. And he concluded: “nobody likes this backgroundIt made me very sad what happened. All those who love PSG after the disappointment of Madrid are sad; but what I lived here makes me sad”.

