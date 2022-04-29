Mauricio Pochettino revealed the dialogue he had with Lionel Messi about the elimination against Real Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino recounted the dialogue he had with Lionel Messi about the elimination against Real Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino celebrated the Ligue 1 title last weekend thanks to a great goal from Lionel Messi, but now the focus of his sports career is centered on the possibility of leaving the position of coach of Paris Saint Germain. After a season with a hard blow to digest in the Champions League, the DT is risking his future on the substitute bench.

The Argentine still has to command four dates of the domestic contest, but each press conference is focused on its continuity. During the last few hours, he faced questions from the press as a prelude to the duel against RC Strasbourg on matchday 35 and talked about his future, but also referred to the performance of Neymar during the year leaving on the table a talk he had with Lionel Messi during the last few hours.

“Of course Ney’s talent is indisputable. A footballer who has been signed a few years ago at the club for the amount that has been signed is because we are talking about one of the best players in the world in terms of talent. This season he has had a major injury after coming from the Copa América. Not having a continuity that makes players of that level, of that quality, take them to their best level. How do I judge the season? With ups and downs, like the whole team”, he expressed.

And he opened the door to the intimacy of his dialogue with the Money: “In short, today I was talking about it with Leo Messi, unfortunately we collided at one point, we couldn’t get through that moment where the team had been growing, which was against Madrid. We had practically found the functioning, I think it was a hard blow for the team. I think we should have passed that, we didn’t. If we had passed it I think we would be talking about a completely different season than the one that happened”.

“Sometimes the line between success and failure, to call it failure, or defeat, is a fine line. That if you get up or stand still it can give you the strength to be able to write a different story”he added.

bag He could not avoid the queries regarding his continuity, but he assured that for the moment he did not hold meetings: “There was no specific discussion that was not within the normality of the plans of what we have been doing so far. We have a natural relationship where we communicate on different topics, logically the topics vary depending on the circumstances and times, but the relationship and communication is good. We always continue to work, as we naturally do, not only taking into account the present but also with the responsibility that the position gives us to always think about the future”.

The journalists also reminded him that weeks ago he had warned that they already had in mind what changes the club needs for the future. Regarding this topic, Pochettino analyzed: “I think experience is an important point, as long as we can capitalize on it. There are many things we have learned in this year and a half. Many things of knowledge that when you are inside from the outside cannot be perceived, cannot be known. All this will be turned over to the club’s leadership, of course. Always naturally as it is done in any project. The fact of spending a year and a half gives us an experience in which it is also our obligation and our duty to provide the club with the vision of what has happened in this year and a half in order to improve. We are doing it and we will do it more smoothly in the coming weeks.”

