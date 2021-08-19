Mauricio Pochettino said that he is evaluating citing Messi for the next game and did not rule out making another stellar signing

Mauricio Pochettino at a press conference (Photo: Reuters)

Paris Saint Germain is preparing to play the third date of Ligue 1 after the two initial victories and the big question regarding this Friday’s match against Brest as a visitor is unanimous: ¿Lionel Messi Will you play your first official minutes with the French club outfit? Mauricio Pochettino He faced the pre-game press conference and spoke on different topics, but with the focus on this situation.

“We have not yet given the group, we will give it now in a bit. After the press conference. We are analyzing whether he will be in the group or not “The Argentine coach acknowledged to the media about the possibility of citing Messi.

“I think that everyone knows what he contributes. We already know what Leo is, what he represents, we have talked a lot in these last days. Everything is positive, there is a very good atmosphere in the group and he has adapted very well, very quickly. We are happy with the way that everyone is working here ”, he added about the first training sessions of the Rosario.

“The connection was very fast. Very good feeling in the dressing room with all his teammates. Logically, when there is talent in a team like us, understanding is not only in the dressing room but also on the field of play.. Happy for the adaptation and the connection that he has had with the group ”, he reinforced about those first hours of Leo with the PSG clothing.

Among the different points that the Argentine DT touched, he referred to the future of Kylian Mbappé in the entity amid rumors of transfer to Real Madrid and opened the door for the signing of Paul pogba.

POCHETTINO’S PHRASES

• The possible reappearance of Marquinhos, Neymar and Marcos Verratti: “We are analyzing. The criteria are the physical criteria of course, football and what is the dynamics of the groups ”.

• Did Mbappé tell the squad to stay?: “If you have told the group of players? I’m not in that group of players. My conversations with Kylian are all football, about what he has to do tomorrow. But on this issue it is very clear that he has one more year of contract if he does not renew. So he is a Paris Saint Germain player and we are happy with him. What he shows me is that he is happy with us too ”.

• Day to day with Mbappé: “I find Kylian very good, motivated, working hard to have a good season. What we are thinking is what I have been saying in recent weeks: Kylian is our player and I do not see that he is not here in this course that we started a couple of weeks ago ”.

• Rumors about the landing of Pogba: “In football we never know what can happen. Situations that may occur unexpectedly or overturns of other situations that may affect. We know that until the market closes there are many rumors and things that may or may not happen. A club like PSG is always open to everything, and we are open to improving the team ”.

• The rumors that will exist until the closing of the transfer market: “I like this periods. It is a period that I take many times with a certain humor, being positive. This period is also part of football. There are many things that are said, that are spoken. Some things can be, other things cannot be. The important thing is that Kylian (Mbappé) is calm. The club knows what it is doing and is going to do. He is our player and we want him to be with PSG. He is calm, preparing for tomorrow’s game that we have to keep winning ”.

• The present of Donnarumma: “He comes from being the best player in the Eurocup, he won the Eurocup with Italy. I think that as in the case of Leo, everything he can contribute is quite visible. His quality to the team and the group. We are glad you are here. The adaptation is being very good. His energy too. There is a very good atmosphere, that all the new players brought that energy that many times needs to be renewed in a group ”.

KEEP READING:

At the request of Bilardo: Lionel Messi’s cabal before a training session with PSG that was all the rage in the networks

“It’s a scandal if I win the Ballon d’Or from Messi”: the funny confession of one of the best players of the season

From the good connections with Neymar and a former Barcelona, ​​to the goals: Messi continues with the set-up at PSG