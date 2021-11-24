Mauricio Pochettino spoke for the first time about the interest of Manchester United

Mauricio Pochettino has a contract with PSG until June 2023 (Reuters)

This Tuesday Mauricio Pochettino starred in a press conference prior to the meeting on Wednesday París Saint-Germain (PSG) before him Manchester City for the fifth day of Group A of the Champions League. Beyond the questions about the great duel that both with teams will star in England, the coach was had to answer about the interest that exists from the United for their services.

Is that the weekend the English press announced that the Red Devils they would go for him after they had fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The information given by various tabloids also indicated that the Argentine coach was willing to accept the offer to leave Paris and take over in the Premier League as a whole, which is why the news was echoed around the world.

In this context, Pochettino had to respond to the press on Tuesday: “I am happy in Paris. I know the city well both as a player and as a coach, I have always lived these kinds of situations. Things happen and it is not my responsibility. What I’m going to say if you ask me is that I’m happy in Paris “. With this, the former Tottenham coach did not deny the versions that circulated but seems to have cleared up doubts about his future.

As he Daily Mail y The Mirror published on Sunday that the PSG manager was “ready” to accept United’s offer and resign from his current position. The reason they both used is that the Rosario “He is not happy” in France and that he is “frustrated” for not being able to develop the game that was expected of a team that has stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. At the same time, he misses the Premier League and his family, who still live in London.

The truth is Pochettino has a current contract with PSG until June 2023, so his exit would not be easy. Meanwhile, the British press insists that at the moment he is the number one priority at Old Trafford, who would not rule out waiting until the end of the year to try to convince him to change teams.

Pochettino’s mission is to make Messi shine at PSG (Reuters)

This Wednesday the PSG you will have a high risk commitment when you visit the Manchester City, leader of zone A of the Champions League. In the previous duel, the French cast won 2-0, so Pep Guardiola He was cautious in the previous one and stressed that there is no plan to stop Lionel Messi: “It is so difficult to limit his influence … When he has the ball, sometimes he doesn’t even know what he’s going to do. I can’t tell the players what he’s going to do. That can also happen with Mbappé, Neymar or Di María ”.

The Catalan coach also referred to his counterpart from PSG: “Coaches progress every season. I am convinced that he is an excellent coach. You can become a top coach without winning a title. ” They both know each other well and even in the 2018 Champions League, City, led by the Spaniard, succumbed in the semifinals to Tottenham, led by the Argentine: “Those who win the titles have the opportunity to be in the best clubs. It is not the same to face Tottenham from Pochettino or to PSG of Pochettino. The countries, the players, the states of form are different. Even from one year to the next, the same team with the same coach can be very different ”.

KEEP READING:

13 phrases from Lionel Messi: the link with Sergio Ramos, Xavi’s arrival in Barcelona and the World Cup final

Ibrahimovic surprised after talking about the brutal attack on a rival in Spain-Sweden: “I did it on purpose”

The new food rules that Steven Gerrard imposed at Aston Villa

After rumors of his bad relationship, Cristiano Ronaldo said goodbye to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer