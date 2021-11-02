Mauricio Pochettino spoke of the injury that will prevent Messi from playing the next games with PSG

“We look for flexibility in a very talented team like PSG,” he said (REUTERS / Annegret Hilse)

It will be a special match that the PSG on his visit to Germany to face RB Leipzig for the fourth round of Group A of the Champions League. Upon confirmation that Lionel Messi was not summoned for suffering discomfort in the hamstrings of his left leg and also because he presents pain in the knee after that brutal kick he suffered against Venezuela in a match with the Argentine team for the Qualifiers, the one who spoke about the present of the Rosario star was the coach Mauricio Pochettino.

When asked about Messi’s state of health, Poche was specific in his answer: “Let’s hope that the evolution is good and that he is with the group as soon as possible. That’s the only thing I can say “, said the coach of PSG. The chances that Lionel Scaloni I cited him for the matches in front Uruguay and Brazil are a mystery that was deepened even more after the sayings of Leonardo, sports manager of the French club, on the amount of time that the flea was under the orders of the Albiceleste.

On the other hand, he stopped to chat about the attitude that Mbappé has been showing on the field of play and in training. “I always see Kylian well. I always see him with good motivation, wanting to help the team. We already know that the performance can be better some nights than others, but he is always in a very good mood ”.

The Argentine coach praised Mbappé (Photo: REUTERS)

And he added about Di María, the figure of the last duel in front of the Little for Ligue 1: “In a team balance is important. Ángel contributes that, it is always good to have players like Ángel in a team. Finding that ability, together, to be able to commit in all phases of the game. The group is always the most important thing, because the individualities appear there ”.

Paris Saint Germain need to defeat RB Leipzig again to confirm his leadership at the start of the second round. “Every game has its complications. As technicians we always want to improve. Tomorrow it will be a difficult game, it is a physical team that will make things difficult for us. He arrives well, with confidence, in a good situation, but knowing the obligation to win the game. On this path of trying to improve, in this reality that touches us, adapting ourselves. Looking for results and performance ”, he explained about the rival who is eighth in the current Bundesliga.

The number of figures within the squad of the French team forces a constant rotation of Pochettino, who explained his working method. “Football has a certain complexity, that is our philosophy, that all this construction takes time to bear fruit. We look for flexibility in a team with a lot of talent like PSG ”he declared. The Argentine argued that everyone will have minutes but that they must trust the process: “We trust everyone. Only 11 can play each game, but a coach always relies on his captain. It is a management, that the demands of the coach are many more than those of a long time ago ”.

To close, he sought to describe in the best possible way the work that has been underpinning since he took office. “Project, we have. Ideas, we have. We know how to develop them. And we attack the priorities that happen at all times. Team building processes are always processes that have stages. I do not want to fall into explaining how a process is built, but we are working, prioritizing the most important areas on this path. Things are clear. The idea and the philosophy. We depend on other factors that we are improving, which may be difficult to assess, but we are satisfied. In football, you demand to win quickly, but we are complying with the processes “, he concluded.

