Mauricio Pochettino was left in the eye of the storm after the elimination of PSG: from “resounding failure” to doubts about “starting from scratch”

The premature removal of PSG from Champions League in the round of 16 against Real Madrid It means a failure for the French team, whose primary objective was to win the continental trophy that they have never been able to win in their history. Having been left out so quickly and after leaving the French Cup against Nice, at the moment the great unknown is what will happen to the coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The team will play only the League 1 for the remainder of the season and with a 13-point lead over their pursuers, everything seems doomed. Therefore, for these hours in Paris only two issues are discussed: the continuity of Kylian Mbappéwhose contract expires in June, and that of Pochettinowho are cornered by criticism.

The coach has a contract until June 2023, but his team’s performance since the start of the current campaign has left more doubts than certainties. Although before the Real Madridthe PSG He showed his best version, at least during 120 minutes of the round of 16, the final image with the three goals from Benzema overshadowed his previous performance.

The place The Parisian assured in an article published after the elimination of the Champions League that the coach is heading towards the exit: “Beyond this triple failure, the former Tottenham he has never managed to give a clear and attractive game identity to his PSGone of the missions entrusted to him when he was hired to replace Thomas Tuchel. It is his Achilles heel, and the reason that had pushed the Parisian leaders to go prospect elsewhere at the end of last year and specifically with Zinedine Zidane.

PSG will have to decide if Mauricio Pochettino will continue to be the coach next season (Reuters)

The portal recognizes that the French coach is in the folder, as he was for months, and his name seems to be a temptation for an institution whose only project is to win. “Mauricio Pochettino seems to be the first fuse to blow at the end of the season”, indicates the site that emphasizes that paying his contract to fire him is a luxury that the Qatari-governed club can afford.

For its part, The Team remember that the Argentine coach arrived at the bench of the Prince’s ParkIt is because of a decision made from Doha and not by the current sports director Leonardo, who preferred Massimiliano Allegri for the position. “The relationship between the Argentine coach and the Brazilian sports director was never that of two hyper-accomplice leaders”, points out the site that also indicates that for Pochettino himself his departure would not be bad news. “Pochettino no longer tried to hide his exasperation from him. It has been germinating in it for several weeks. Leaving Ligue 1 and returning to the Premier League or La Liga would therefore not be a punishment but a relief. However, his eighteen months in Paris sounded like a resounding failure”.

In this context of rumours, the official word of Leonardo himself in dialogue with RMC Sports. The Brazilian sought to calm down after the humiliating elimination suffered by the team at the Santiago Bernabéu and announced that this is not the time to make drastic decisions: “We must stick together. Pochettino is part of the project this season. This is not the time to think about that.” Furthermore, he added: “We shouldn’t throw everything away. We must not start from scratch after each defeat.”

Every hour that passes raises doubts about what will happen to the Argentine coach, whom the local press points to as one of those responsible for the fact that the team has not managed to achieve its main -or only- objective, after having succumbed in the Santiago Bernabeu against him Real Madrid. The former Tottenham coach, whose name has already sounded in the Manchester Unitedhas a valid contract until June 2023 and surely its continuity will be defined between now and the end of the current campaign.

