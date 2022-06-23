Mauricio Sulaimán condemned the rankings that removed Canelo from being the best pound for pound: “Ridiculous”

Mauricio Sulaimán defended Canelo and assured that he is still the number 1 fighter in the world (Photo: Jorge Núñez/EFE)

Although much of the year 2020 and all of 2021 Saúl Álvarez remained at the top of some rankings of the best pound for pound globally, the defeat suffered against Dmitry Bivolin his attempt to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) belt at 175 pounds, took away the step of honor. In this regard, the president of the World Boxing Council (WBC), Mauricio SulaimanHe lashed out at the decision.

During an appearance before the media on the Traditional Coffee Tuesday, the president of the sports organization said that having relegated to mexican boxer on the charts for one loss it was a wrong decision. He even highlighted his value for having fought again in the light heavyweight category despite not being a division that he widely dominates.

“Memory is so short that I I find it ridiculous, inconceivable and painful to make such a move (…) Take away from Canelo number 1 for losing a fight at another weight is difficult after a great year that had a performance, it does not tell you who you are, but in boxing at this level many times it is. You are as good as in your last fight”Sulaiman declared.

After losing to Dmitry Bivol, the man from Guadalajara fell from the top of the charts (Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

the prestigious magazine The Ring named Canelo Álvarez as the best fighter of the year 2021, after having beaten the undefeated 168-pound champions and becoming the first Latin American with an undisputed title. He even, together with Eddy Reynoso, managed to monopolize the cover of one of the editions and, once the year 2021 began, kept his place at the top of the rankingbut the landscape changed after May 7, 2022.

Nowadays, The Ring places the undisputed light heavyweight champion in sixth place overall. Naoya Inoue, Alexander Usyk, Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. and even the Mexican Juan Francisco Gallo Estrada are above him.

On the other hand, the list established by the media ESPN He also stripped the Mexican of first place, although the descent was less scandalous. In that sense, the new leader is Terence Crawford, followed by Naoya Inoue, Errol Spence Jr. and, in the fourth placeSaul Canelo Álvarez.

Canelo Álvarez became entrenched at the top of the pound-for-pound ranking after winning the undisputed 168-pound title (Photo: Caroline Brehman/EFE)

In both listings, all the characters located in the first places can boast undefeated records accompanied by high percentages of knockouts. The only character that does not meet this condition is the Gallo Estrada, who has 42 wins, 28 chloroforms and a third of losses. While, Álvarez figures with 57 victories, 39 of them by way of knockout, as well as two draws and a couple of losses.

According to the calendar scheduled for Guadalajara in 2022, his next commitment is at 168 pounds with the first defense of his undisputed title. The opponent chosen for that fight was Gennady Golovkinwith whom he will contend for the third time in history and who was able to unify the WBA and International Boxing Federation (IBF) championships against Ryota Murata at 40 years of age.

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will fight for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Twitter/@MatchroomBoxing)

Although the Kazakh is not in the top 10 in either of the two rankings, throughout his professional career he has forged one of the best races in history. In that sense, if Álvarez keeps his belt at the expense of the boxer with a 42-1-1 record, he could pick up some rungs in the lists.

On the other hand, the path back to the top could return with two possible paths. The first of these would be successful defense of his current scepter against the most competent fighters of the 168 pounds or, conversely, go back to 175 pounds and make a perfect fight to defeat Dmitry Bivol or any world champion of the division.

KEEP READING:

How much money is needed to see Canelo Álvarez vs Golovkin in Las Vegas

Andy Ruiz’s former coach revealed the reason for their separation after being world champions

What Rafael Ortiz said after defeating the son of JC Chávez