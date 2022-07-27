Mauricio Sulaimán explained what will happen if Canelo loses against Golovkin

Canelo Álvarez prior to his fight against Gennady Golovkin III (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

The most anticipated fight for the Mexican fans this 2022 is about the one that will star Canelo Álvarez contra Gennady GolovkinSaúl will be in charge of ending his rivalry with the Kazakh and ending it with a trilogy that the public expects.

However, the third fight comes with a great load of responsibility for the man from Guadalajara, because after losing his undefeated record against Dmitry Bivolthe criticisms are placed on the trajectory of the Mexican because a third defeat would “end” the great trajectory of the Mexican boxer.

Who was in charge of forecasting that fateful scenario was Mauricio SulaimanPresident of the World Boxing Council (WBC). José Sulaimán’s son saw the Jalisco career emerge, so he analyzed the current situation in which he finds himself Canelo before being measured Triple G.

Mauricio Sulaimán saw Canelo Álvarez’s career emerge in world boxing (Photo: EFE/Jorge Núñez)



In a talk with Antonio de Valdés for his TV channel YouTubethe WBC president explained that if Saúl Álvarez does not get a resounding victory with Golovkin, his importance in world boxing will not be recovered and it would mean the decline of his legacy.

Sulaimán argued that after Eddy Reynoso’s pupil did not win the WBA belt against Bivol, the defeat “weighed on him”consequently came a series of criticisms and consequences for not having achieved his goal at 175 pounds.

“It weighed heavily on him, and if he Canelo loses with Golovkin on September 17, I see it very difficult for that race to resurface at the level it had before losing (with Bivol) “

For Mauricio Sulaimán, if Canelo does not defeat Golovkin in the trilogy, his career will not recover (Photo: Reuters)

And it is that the comment arose from Sulaimán’s analysis in relation to the evolution that boxing has had worldwide and how it is that the dignity of the fighter played an important part. “If you lose, your value goes to the floor”, explained Mauricio Sulaimán.

The head of the World Council recalled how the media career of Canelo because of the presence of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in world boxing and the rivalry that arose between the two, in addition to the fact that the man from Guadalajara had his opportunity to stand out on open television thanks to the commitment to transfer the transmission rights to Televisa.

But, once he defeated julito y set out for the world championship, did not stop the success and began to add a series of achievements that led him to be the best pound for pound. Thus, Mauricio Sulaiman He pointed out that so far in his career involved with boxing, he had never seen a boxer so criticized despite the successes.

Sulaimán affirmed that Saúl regretted the defeat against Bivol (Photo: Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports)

“The phenomenon of Canelo It is incredible, I had never seen him have something like this, to have so many detractors when he proves victory after victory”

It should be noted that it is not the first time that a professional boxing figure has given a negative projection of what could happen in the third fight of Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin. Previously the great mexican champion, Julio Cesar Chavezissued a warning to the champion of the 168 pounds.

The caesar of boxing He argued that since both fighters already know each other it will be a great fight, but that doesn’t detract from how dangerous the Kazakh can be.

“A complicated fight, a difficult fight and I I think Saúl knows perfectly well that he is going to a tough fight; even if it goes in his weight, even Golovkin is going to gain weight. Golovkin is already old, he is 40 years old, but he is still a dangerous fighter, so the duration of the fight it’s going to be a great fight”, Julio affirmed before different media.

KEEP READING:

Canelo vs. Bivol: the advice that a former world champion gave the Mexican boxer

Liga MX Femenil: how was the scoring table at the end of day 3

Barcelona vs Juventus: when and where to watch the duel of giants in the US from Mexico