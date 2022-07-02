Mauricio Sulaimán explained why a defeat for Canelo against Golovkin would be “catastrophic”

Mauricio Sulaimán explained what will happen if Saúl loses to Golovkin (Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

Since saul Canelo Álvarez confirmed the trilogy before Gennady Golovkin There has been talk of the impact that the contest will mean for the Mexican’s career, because after having lost the battle against Dmitry Bivol at 175 pounds, a victory is what the man from Jalisco needs; however, few have dared to speak of what if Saul fails to overthrow GGG.

The one who did dare to talk about that probable scenario was Mauricio Sulaimanpresident of the World Boxing Council (CMB). Recently the boss of the WBC assured that if the Canelo Álvarez would lose to Golovkin it would be catastrophic for his sports career, since accumulating two consecutive defeats would not be beneficial for Álvarez’s career.

Sulaiman explained to the Left that trilogy of Canelo Álvarez against Gennady Golovkin will be of great importance for the Guadalajara, because he considered that the sporting future of the Mexican will be in this fight because of the media and boxing impact that the battle has. So if he doesn’t pull off a win, the consequences could be fatal for the undisputed 168-pound champion.

Canelo will face Golovkin on September 17 (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

“Definitely the future of Canelo is in this fight, a loss after losing to Bivol, now losing to Golovkin would be catastrophic,” he explained.

The president of the CMB he recalled the last result that Álvarez had after trying to be champion in the light heavyweights by challenging Dmitry Bivol; he dropped a unanimous decision, so he lost the undefeated record and recorded his second loss. For Mauricio Sulaimán, a defeat is not the best thing that the Canelo.

He also considered that the enmity between the Kazakh and the man from Jalisco has caused a great performance to be expected from the Mexican boxer.

For Mauricio Sulaimán, a defeat is not the best thing that Canelo can have (Photo: Screenshot/MatchroomBoxing)

“It is a natural rivalry that has been going on for many years. After the first fight, which was a draw, that rivalry grew. When the subject of clenbuterol came up, Golovkin was very aggressive with Canelosince that time it has never ceased to be”, sentenced Sulaimán.

It will be next September 17 when Canelo will face Gennady Golovkin in the T-Mobile arena, where the biggest winner of the rivalry will be seen.

Since saul Canelo Álvarez He had an accelerated growth in world boxing, different criticisms have surrounded his success. But the fight that has generated the most comments was the dispute over the AMB belt (World Boxing Association) in the light heavyweight against Dmitry Bivol held last May.

Canelo lost to Bivol (Photo: Instagram/@daznboxing)

After 12 long rounds, the judges declared the Russian boxer the winner and so the Tapatio registered his second defeat on your personal record. Since then, it has been questioned what were the reasons why the man from Jalisco did not manage to extend his legacy to 175 pounds and that led him to fall against Bivol.

Recently Own Canelo was encouraged to talk about the subject and explain what caused him to lose the contest on May 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. In an interview with the YouTube channel Fight Hub TV -carried out in the framework of the promotion of the fight Canelo vs Golovkin III – stated that did not prepare as expected and the upgrading affected himthe main reason that led him to be defeated.

Saúl’s physical performance changed when he weighed 175 pounds, so he pointed out that it was this that did not allow him to give a great performance like the one he already used to all his audience. This is how he explained Canelo: “I got tired and that was it”.

KEEP READING:

Canelo Álvarez confessed how his daughter reacts before each fight

Joserra knocked out the Tricolor for elimination from the U-20 World Cup: “Hopeless hosts”

Red Bull surprised with new update and confirmed Ferrari’s fear for Silverstone