Mauricio Sulaimán warned that “Canelo has everything to lose” against Gennady Golovkin

The WBC president ranked Canelo as the boxer with the most things to lose in the brawl with Gennady Golovkin (Photo: Screenshot/MatchroomBoxing)

Saul Canelo Álvarez has the obligation to redeem his loss against Dmitry Bivol at 175 pounds when he faces Gennady Golovkin in the third fight of their sports rivalry. Although the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, he is listed as the favorite over his 40-year-old opponent, Mauricio Sulaiman warned that a possible loss could be catastrophic for the career he has built over the years.

During an appearance before the media, the president of the World Boxing Council (CMB) noted that the third episode between Canelo y GGG It will generate great expectation among the fans. Similarly, he assured that the native of Kazakhstan has everything to gain after having drawn and lost in the two episodes that have shaped his history, so the prestige of the Mexican is at risk.

“It is a fight for which there is great expectation. After 24 rounds that they have given us, all very good. The third fight will come and I am sure it will be a great fight. Saul Canelo Álvarez has everything to lose, his legacy is at stake because another consecutive defeat would be very serious in his career. GGG really comes to seek revenge after many years of drawing and then losing with Canelo“, said.

Sulaimán pointed out that the defeat with Bivol was crucial in Canelo Álvarez’s career (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

As in 2017 and 2018, those involved will fight for the tenure of a world title. In this case, it will be the undisputed 168-pounder that the Mexican collected throughout 2021 and that, according to Sulaimán, is the most desired object by the Kazakh challenger, who will also try his luck for the first time in his career with the super middleweight

The awesome figure of Canelo Álvarez was questioned when he entered the ring of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in his attempt to win the 175 world title endorsed by the World Boxing Association (WITH). In that episode, Dmitry Bivol showed remarkable superiority and thrashed the Mexican in 12 rounds never before seen in his career.

In addition to the defeat, the man from Guadalajara had to deal with criticism from detractors who have questioned the legitimacy of his career. In that sense, both he and Eddy Reynoso suffered an emotional blow after having finished the year 2021 as the best couple in the world of boxing. These aspects make the fight against GGG in a unique opportunity to vindicate himself and Sulaimán pointed out that the opposite scenario would be lapidary.

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will fight for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Twitter/@MatchroomBoxing)

“It weighed heavily on Canelo y If he loses to Golovkin on September 17, I see it very difficult for that career to resurface. at the level it had before losing”, declared the son of José Sulaimán during his speech in an interview conducted by the journalist Antonio de Valdés.

Another ingredient that will add expectation to the brawl is the personal character that the rivalry between the boxers has taken. Although the state of mind will be decisive in writing the story, Sulaimán considered that the sports strategy and intelligence employed will be the factors that will make the difference between the winner and the loser.

The third fight between Canelo and Golovkin will be held on September 17, 2022 in the same arena that has hosted their two previous matchups. While the Mexican will go to the rescue of his sporting honor, the Kazakh will seek to surprise with a victory that will take away from his rival the decoration that consolidated him as the best in the world a few months ago.

