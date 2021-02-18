Mauro Boselli said that his five-year-old daughter had a serious accident and spoke of her recovery: “Miracles exist”

Mauro Boselli told what happened to his daughter on social networks (Photo: @ CCP1912oficial)

Football player Mauro Boselli, currently in Cerro Porteño, had an agonizing moment in Paraguay. The Argentine forward could not play last Monday’s match against Liberty since her five-year-old daughter was operated on due to an accident of which no details or specifications were disclosed.

After a few days of uncertainty, the same player was in charge of bringing peace of mind through a statement on his social networks. “My little 5-year-old daughter suffered a serious accident, which is why she had to go through intensive care and undergo an operation. At no time did we feel alone with my wife. Today my daughter is better, surely she will return home shortly, which makes me think that miracles exist “Boselli wrote.

The statement published by Mauro Boselli

Within the letter he mainly thanked the doctor Luis Montiel, part of the Cerro Porteño medical corps. “I need to extend my gratitude to the entire board of directors, coaching staff, teammates who knew how to understand the situation and gave me their support at all times”, concluded Mauro. The forward is much loved in all the clubs that happened to them and official accounts such as that of the Corinthians or of Club Leon They sent love to him in this hard moment.

The 35-year-old Argentine has three daughters: Emma, eight years old, and the twins Sofia Y Ginna, of 5. The footballer preferred not to specify which of his daughters had to undergo the surgical intervention or the reasons for carrying it out. Cerro Porteño did not communicate if Boselli will be on the payroll to face this Sunday the 21st Guaireña for the fourth date of the Paraguayan championship.

Corinthians’ message to Boselli

It is worth remembering that Mauro started his career in Boca Juniors but then he managed to make an incredible professional career playing in clubs like Malagueño (Spain), La Plata students, Wigan (England), Genoa (Italy), Palermo (Italy), Lion (Mexico), Corinthians (Brazil) and Cerro Porteño (Paraguay).

At XeneizeIn the beginning, he embroidered two stars (Copa Sudamericana 2004 and Libertadores 2007). And in the Click He is remembered as one of the emblems of Alejandro Sabella’s team that tried on the continental crown in 2009. In fact, Boselli was the top scorer in the tournament, with eight goals. In addition, he scored one of the most important goals in the club’s history against Barcelona at Club World Cup 2009.

