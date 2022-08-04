Mauro Icardi broke the silence after the separation versions with Wanda Nara

Mauro Icardi used his social networks to speak after the separation versions with Wanda Nara

The sports season in Europe is about to start and Mauro Icardi He is one of the names that is at the center of the transfer market scene that is about to end. The time of the Argentine striker in the PSG it seems to be finished, but an interested party has not yet appeared who can take charge of his file. While he walks through football limbo, another theme exploded around his figure in the last few hours: an audio of Wanda Nara was leaked confirming the player’s divorce.

Far from moving away from this media buzz that the news generated, the 29-year-old soccer player decided to use his social networks to deny the versions with a unique message: “I don’t know who makes me feel more sorry, if those who invent things in my life or those who believe them”. In the post, he tagged Wanda and next to her user an emoji with a heart.

Icardi’s post after the versions of divorce

It was not the only media movement that Icardi made to try to disperse the rumors of crisis just hours after the version of their separation began to circulate. She showed in her Instagram the new version of their boots with a key detail: bear the name “Wanda 10″ impregnated on one of their sidesin addition to the name of the five children that Nara has (three with Maxi López and two with Icardi).

The striker, who was pre-season tour of Japan then traveled to Israel to play the French Super Cup against Nantes, he is again in French territory because on Saturday his team will debut in Ligue 1 against Clermont as a visitor from 4:00 p.m.

Icardi’s new ankle boots with a detail: they have Wanda’s name on the side

At the same time that the striker fulfilled his sporting obligations, Wanda enjoyed some holidays in Ibiza with his sister and a group of friends to later travel to Argentina in order to join a television program. It was precisely during her stay in the country that the audio was leaked where her divorce was confirmed: “Well, Carmen, I came here to Argentina because I’m doing Mauro’s divorce. I’m organizing that. I would stay a few more days and then I’ll come back, and I’ll get you the ticket and everything you need. I’m organizing things a bit for the divorce, because I can’t take it anymore and because I asked for a divorce”, was heard in a publication made by the program LAM (America).

Icardi was on a preseason tour of Japan with PSG and last weekend he traveled to Israel to play the French Super Cup (Photo: Reuters)

The truth is that this new media impact comes at a bad time for Icardi, who doesn’t have as much space inside consideration of the new coach Christope Galtier in PSG and it is not one of the priorities of the brand new sports management led by Luis Campos. However, and despite the fact that his name sounded at Monza in Italy, his future is a real unknown.

This is not a minor detail that occurs in the athlete’s private life if one takes into account that last year he was away for several days from the first team training when the news of his possible separation with Wanda Nara exploded as a result of the rumors. of an affair with China Suárez. At that time the Argentine DT Mauricio Pochettino supported him, tried to run him from the center of the scandal and slowly tried to give him back space in the formation.

Mauro completed 30 performances last season between the local tournament, the domestic cups and the Champions League, but it was starter only 13 times and contributed five goals. That was one of the lowest scoring marks since he burst onto the scene in European football.

The premiere of the new era in PSG with Galtier seemed to deepen the institution’s delicate situation, since it was substitute against Nantes on Sunday despite the absence of Kylian Mbappé who could have given him a space in the offensive trident with Lionel Messi and Neymar. The Spanish paul sarabia he was in the vacant hole of the offense and the coach preferred to throw on the field as a replacement for the juvenile Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga before Icardi in the complement.

The audios that the media exchanged with Carmen, who works in the businesswoman’s house in Milan and demands that they pay her what corresponds, were leaked.

