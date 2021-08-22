Mauro Icardi came out with a shoulder injury and Pochettino set off the alarms: “It doesn’t look good”

* The play that resulted in the injury of Mauro Icardi

On a new victory for Paris Saint Germain on the League 1 against Brest, the end of the game was not entirely happy for the team led by the Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino. Right in the action prior to the second goal of the local team, Mauro Icardi had a bad fall after an action in attack and came out with a discomfort in his right shoulder.

Although it is expected to know the studies that will be carried out on the former Inter Milan striker once the PSG squad returns to the capital of France, the coach of the Parisian team was forceful in his first impression of the visible face of pain that Icardi himself showed when he left the field.

“We will see the analyzes when we arrive in Paris and the X-rays are done. It doesn’t look good, hopefully it’s nothing serious and just a scare. He has a pain in his shoulder but until he has the studies we will not know what he has “, declared Pochettino in contact with ESPN after the 4-2 victory against Brest for the third day of the French league.

They ran just over 40 minutes of the complement when Icardi himself tried to make a block pass in the rival field. In the images you can see how the steering wheel of the Brest, Hiang’a Mbock, approached to cut off the action and managed to brush against the Argentine attacker, who as soon as he felt the contact fell to the ground in a bad way and supports all the weight of his body against the grass. Immediately afterwards, he managed to see himself as PSG’s number 9 screamed out of the annoyance.

Quickly, the play continued and ended in the second goal for the local team. Once the game continued, Icardi came out replaced holding his right shoulder and went to sit on the substitutes’ bench. In his place entered the youth forward Arnaud Kalimuendo.

It is important to note that Icardi could be called up for the next triple date of the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In the next few hours, and after his return to Argentina, the coach Lionel Scaloni works on the preparation of the list of footballers who will be called up.

The National Team, which has just won the Copa América after defeating Brazil in the legendary Maracana stadium in the final, will go through a key series of three games: the first two as visitors: they will face Venezuela (2/9), and at 72 hours he will play in San Pablo against Brazil (5/9), in what will be the rematch of the final at the Maracana. Then you will receive Bolivia (9/9).

