Max Conze Exits German Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1, Company Makes Strategic Shift

Max Conze is stepping down as CEO of German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1, with rapid impact. Chief monetary officer Rainer Beaujean has taken on extra duties as he turns into the chairman of the chief board.

Together with Conze’s departure, the corporate introduced late Thursday a change in strategic focus. “ProSiebenSat.1 Group is returning the first focus of its working enterprise to the leisure sector within the DACH area (Germany, Austria and Switzerland),” the corporate stated in a press release. “Right here, the principle emphasis is on native and dwell codecs, additionally in shut cooperation with Crimson Arrow Studios and Studio71. The group’s digital attain is to be additional prolonged, together with through the streaming platform Joyn. “

Beaujean stated: “This firm has far larger potential than is at the moment credited to it from outdoors. Underneath the management of the brand new government board group, we are going to now return to focusing extra strongly on our core phase of leisure and on sustainably worthwhile enterprise. Whereas the corona pandemic poses an enormous problem for us within the weeks and months forward, I firmly imagine that we’ll emerge from this disaster all of the stronger and return to producing shareholder worth.”

Wolfgang Hyperlink, who heads the corporate’s leisure phase, and Christine Scheffler, head of human sources, have been appointed to the chief board.

Werner Brandt, supervisory board chair of ProSiebenSat.1, stated: “The supervisory board wish to thank Max Conze for his service. He has navigated the corporate by way of a tough interval with decision and dedication.”

Underneath Conze’s management, the corporate oversaw a 3% enhance in income and a 65% enhance in revenue in 2019, regardless of a weakening TV advert market. Earlier this month ProSiebenSat.1 posted annual earnings of €412 million ($459.eight million) on gross sales of €4.1 billion ($4.57 billion).

The corporate had determined to promote its transatlantic subsidiary Crimson Arrow Studios that includes 20 manufacturing firms in Europe, the U.S. and Israel. Suitors reportedly included All3Media, AMC, Sony Footage Tv, Banijay and Vivendi. Then the coronavirus pandemic struck and ProSiebenSat.1 determined that the sale wasn’t viable any extra.