Max George, Caroline Quentin and Jason Bell confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up

The primary three celebrities, actress Caroline Quentin, Max George and former NFL star Jason Bell have been introduced for the brand new sequence of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The Needed and Glee star Max, 31, will be a part of his bandmate Jay McGuiness in having taken half on Strictly Come Dancing (Jay truly gained the Glitterball Trophy in 2015).

He stated: “Buzzing to be on Strictly this 12 months. Not likely one for the dance ground, however I take quite a lot of consolation in the truth that Jay McGuiness set The Needed’s bar so low….”

The Blue Homicide, Jonathan Creek and Males Behaving Badly star Caroline, 60, says she’s “ thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be participating” within the present.

Quentin revealed she had some dance and faucet expertise and studied ballet from the age of 3-12.

She stated: “I do bear in mind what I learnt, however my knees are 50 years older!”

Former NFL star, Dallas Cowboys participant Jason, 42, can even dance on Strictly, revealing that he was trying ahead to “the journey”. Simply as in his taking part in days Jason promised to “lock into the current second… and carry out on the highest degree”.

Jason co-hosts the NFL Present for BBC Sport and added: “Strictly was the primary present I ever watched after I moved to the UK and I’m an enormous fan. My six-year-old daughter by no means received the possibility to see me run out on the sphere at an NFL recreation, however she may be very enthusiastic about me taking to the dance ground. I hope I can do her proud.”

Strictly Come Dancing is more likely to premiere in late October, however the long-running leisure present might be a bit of totally different structurally, because of the ongoing COVID-19 well being and security protocols.

Nevertheless Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two Rylan Clark-Neal reassured followers that this season could be no totally different in tone to earlier years.

He instructed RadioTimes.com: “I’m not the official spokesperson for Strictly or something, however all I do know is it’s the largest present on TV, it’s the BBC’s diamond, it’s their primary present.”

It has been reported that Strictly will premiere a month later than normal, on Saturday 24th October, and will proceed till 19th December, the weekend earlier than Christmas.

If true, which means that Strictly 2020 will clock in at simply 9 weeks in size, a discount on the same old 13, with the particular Halloween and Blackpool episodes each airing throughout the first month.

