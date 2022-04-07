Max Payne 1 and 2 Remake is real: Remedy and Rockstar will bring the iconic games to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

The legendary action title written by Sam Lake, gave us one of the most popular figures of the early 2000s.

Remedy and Rockstar have surprised us with an announcement that is as unexpected as it is celebrated: the legendary Max Payne 1 and 2 are back and doing it in the best possible way, with an ambitious remake developed by Remedy Entertainmentmakers of the original game and hits like Alan Wake and Control, and funded by Rockstar.

Remedy Entertainment promises to go all out with this remake and proof of this is the title frame Triple A in which he will move with these renewed Max Payne 1 and 2, which will be developed with its Northlight enginethe same one used by Control and also the next Alan Wake 2, a game that promises to be “the most beautiful game in the history of the studio”.

The relationship between Remedy and Rockstar Games dates back to the release of the original game: “We were thrilled when our old friends at Remedy approached us about remaking the original Max Payne games,” said Rockstar Games Founder Sam Houser, “We’re huge fans of the work Remedy has created over the years, and I can’t wait to play these new versions.”

These new remakes of the first two installments of the saga are confirmed for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, although it seems that we will still have to be patient to return to that dark New York and its terrible snowstorm, because the project is still find in their early stages of development. “Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know millions of fans around the world feel the same way,” shared company CEO Tero Virtala.

