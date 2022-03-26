Max Verstappen harshly criticized the Formula 1 series and justified his absence in the new season

Max Vertsppen did not participate in the last season in the series (Reuters)

Max Verstappen criticized Netflix for the popular series Drive to Survive that has generated millions of people to become fans of Formula 1. The Dutchman had already targeted this product that shows the behind the scenes of the races and that is why chose not to participate in the final season.

On a day of security scare following a missile attack and fire at a nearby oil plant, the defending champion vented his recent frustrations after failing to finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix, in the series in which he refused to participate after objecting to how he was portrayed.

“It’s just not my thing”, said. “They tried to pick moments, all season long, and somehow fabricate them.” As an example of what she didn’t like, she referred to a season four episode featuring Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo: “It’s not even about me, it’s about Lando and Daniel, who I think are two great guys. They are very kind, first of all. And he made it sound like Lando was a bit of a jerk, which he’s not at all and, again, I know Lando and I think a lot of people know Lando as a fun guy, a great guy, he has a great character. And actually, when you watch that episode, you’re really like, ‘Who is this guy, what the hell is going on?.

Verstappen He insisted that the series seeks to show conflicts that are not such and create villains in the races to gain an audience, something that according to his point of view, they tried to do with him: “(Lando) is a great guy and you immediately get the wrong image of him. a person. AND that’s exactly what I think happened to me at first. I’m someone that when you mess it up early on, you don’t fix it. That’s it, you blew it. So, that’s where I stand and that’s how I’m going to move forward.”

Max Verstappen was upset by some scenes of the popular series (Reuters)

the pilot of Red Bull He had already said something similar a few weeks ago in dialogue with the AP news chain: “They faked some rivalries that don’t really exist. So I decided not to be a part of it and I didn’t do any more interviews after that because then there’s nothing you can show.”

This new installment, which has ten episodes of 40 minutes on averagefocused on for a good part of the articles on the title dispute between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton throughout the tournament. In previous editions, Drive To Survive showed some rivalries that gave a lot to talk about like the one they starred in Esteban Ocon and Sergio Czech Pérez during their time as teammates at Force India (former Racing Point and current Aston Martin), or Verstappen’s own with Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull.

Finally, after the premiere, the young star of the Austrian team touched on the subject again before the BBC: I only saw two episodes, but I was not very impressed. It’s just not my thing, faking rivalries.”

With information from AFP

