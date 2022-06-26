Max Verstappen joked with Checo Pérez and painted him a mustache at the Formula 1 game

The Formula 1 drivers carried out an exercise to try to guess the skills of their teammates in the new F1 2022 game (Twitter/@maxncheco)

The relationship between Sergio Perez y Max Verstappen is solid in the fight for the drivers’ championship, because in addition to sharing information to improve the car and praising each other, in terms of jokes happiness does not stop.

This was demonstrated again in a new activity of the formula 1where to promote the new video game F122 they put all the drivers on the grid to try to guess the qualifications that the protagonists have in different areas, such as your race pace, experience and better handling to avoid penalties.

How could it be otherwise, at the end of the exercise the two Red Bull drivers joked around with the markers given to them by the organization and painted their printed faces. While Czech drew on the lips of Maxthe Dutchman painted him a very “Mexican” mustache that caused laughter.

Max Verstappen painted a mustache on Checo Pérez after qualifying him in a new video game (Photo: Youtube/Formula 1)

Regarding the qualifications that were assigned, the first item to come out was that of the experiencewhere the age of Czech Pérez weighed in and beat his teammate, both in the official result and in the guess by Verstappen, Well, Sergio was awarded 83 value, while Max stayed at 72.

Later entered the category of Racecraft, which is described as the ability to finish in a better position than where they start. in this area Max Verstappen devastated his teammate, because although Czech received a rating of 89 from the developers, the one from the Netherlands was rated with 98, something that raised the surprise of the Mexican.

The third category was Awareness, which in the literal translation could be awareness or knowledge, which is why F122 described it as the ability to avoid penalties or calls for attention by the marshals. In this aspect Pérez beat his partner by getting an 85 rating, while Max it stayed at 79.

Checo Pérez evaluating Max Verstappen in a Formula 1 game (Photo: Youtube/Formula 1)

The fourth item that they had to guess was the race pace, where again Verstappen took the win, getting a 97 rating for part of the game, while Czech He returned to stay with 89.

With these results obtained and revealed as the game progressed, in the end the two had to try to guess what their partner’s overall value would be in the game.

Pérez compared Verstappen with Messi and tried to give it a high rating, because it rated it with 93, one point less than the official result; while the Dutchman was right and rated it with 88, a general value that it will have in the 2022 racing video game.

Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen will have an overall rating of 88 and 94 in the new Formula 1 video game, F122 (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

The new game of formula 1 changed its name for 2022 and is now known as F122, produced by the developers of EA Sportssimilar to what happens with the FIFA video game, which uses the initials of the highest soccer body and adds the year in question.

This game is priced at approx. MXN thousand 499 pesos, or USD 79 dollars, which will be available from the last week of June on traditional video game console platforms. It should be remembered that in addition to this game, an alternative called Manager 2022where the game from the offices and team leaders acquires another level of relevance.

