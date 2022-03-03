Max Verstappen prepares to sign a contract with Red Bull to be the best paid in the history of Formula 1

Verstappen is about to sign an extensive renewal with Red Bull (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

The epic definition between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in the last competition of the 2021 season forever marked the history of the Formula 1. That decisive turn Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which included the controversial entry of the Safety Car for the direction of the race, ended with the overtaking of the Dutchman to the British that gave him his first title in the highest category of world motorsports.

Now, in anticipation of the start of a new year, with the presentation of all the teams and the confirmation that the Russian Nikita Mazepin he will be able to continue as a Haas team driver, but he will have to compete under the FIA’s neutral flag, the issue that circulates in the F1 environment is Verstappen’s renewal with Red Bull.

According to the newspaper of the Netherlands The Telegraph, the new world champion would be about to sign the most lucrative contract in the history of the category. It will be a long-term contract, could be extended until 2027 or 2028 -Max has a bond until 2023- in which Verstappen could win between 40 and 50 million euros per year. A figure that is on par with what seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton receives per year.

If these numbers are confirmed in the coming days, how would Red Bull intend to do it before the start of the new season, Verstappen could perceive a sum that will oscillate between 200 and 250 million of the European Union currency for years to come.

Importantly, Red Bull’s director of motorsports, Helmut Markoconfirmed during February that the Austrian company was in talks with the young driver to expand the link after the title that the Dutchman achieved for the team in the hand-to-hand fight with Mercedes during the past season.

Marko himself had commented during 2021 that Hamilton’s salary was too expensive for Formula 1 and ruled that the category should introduce a salary cap for drivers.

The Dutch driver will seek his second title in F1 (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

Once the final race was over at the autodrome Yas Marina, Verstappen spoke about his future and was blunt in his desire to remain in the team. “I am very, very happy where I am, that’s for sure, as I said in the radio message at the end of the race. Of course, that’s when you’re very emotional but I’m serious because I really love being a part of this team. There is no reason to leave here and I want to continue competing for this team for a long time.Max confessed.

In contractual terms, Hamilton is to date the best paid driver on the Formula 1 starting grid with an annual salary of around 40 million euros. On the other hand, the Mexican Sergio PerezVerstappen’s teammate at Red Bull, renewed with the team for 2022.

In addition to Checo, the other drivers whose links with their teams expire at the end of this year with Carlos Sainz with Ferrari, Yuki Tsunoda with Alpine, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel with Aston Martin, Guanyu Zhou with Alfa Romeo, Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher with Haas and the duet of Williams, Nicholas Latifi, and Alex Albon.

