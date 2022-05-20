Max Verstappen recognized Checo Pérez again for his help in the 2021 championship

Max Verstappen’s new words to Checo Pérez to thank him for his 2021 championship (Photo: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini)

The duo enters Max Verstappen y Sergio Pérez in Red Bull It has only grown over the months, since since the arrival of the Mexican at the Austrian team in 2021, the relationship between the two has always been good and full of feedback.

Probably the highest point of their bond was in the last race of the 2021 Formula 1 seasonwhere the yas marina circuit saw the Dutchman take the crown on the final lap of the race, after an unfortunate safety car for Hamilton spoiled his dominance.

It was at this point that the name of Czech Pérez He went into action, because due to the overwhelming advantage that Lewis was getting over Verstappen in just 20 laps, the Mexican had the task of stopping Lewis after passing through the pitssomething that he categorically achieved by reducing the distance between the title contenders by more than six seconds.

Lewis Hamilton lost the lead of the Abu Dhabi GP on the last lap of the race (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

Those containment movements in Abu Dhabithe day on which his nickname arose as Mexican Minister of Defensethey prevented Hamilton make an extra stop in the pits at the key moment when the safety car came out, which ultimately gave the title to Verstappen having fresh tires for the pass on the last lap.

For this reason, Max has thanked Pérez by all means his work in that Abu Dhabi GP, something that even five months later continues to repeat. This time it was within the podcast The Edge from day, this yearwhere he showed his gratitude again towards the man from Guadalajara.

“I just entered (to pits) and for me, from there it’s another race, but of course with a little more pressure, because he was fighting for a world championship”, Max explained, and then moved on to the moment when he noticed the fight between Czech and Hamilton.

“The moment I passed Sainz after the pit stop, I didn’t see Lewis because he was way aheadbut i knew that Czech I was still out there and then at that moment I realized what was going on.”

“That made my race because if Checo hadn’t done that, I wouldn’t have been champion because he (Hamilton) would have made a free pit-stop and that would have been it, so completely narrowing that gap was crucial to the win at the end.”

Max Verstappen established himself as Formula 1 champion at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP (Photo: EFE/EPA/Ali Haider)

In this way, the Dutchman once again recognized the work of the man from Guadalajara in that controversial 2021 race, with which he was finally able to proclaim himself world champion after a vibrant battle during each race on the calendar against Lewis Hamilton.

Now in 2022 the good relationship between Verstappen y Pérez inside of Red Bull, Well, they are constantly heard talking before and after each race, celebrating together on the podium and an exchange of fraternal words between the two during each appearance before the media.

One of the funniest recent moments was when Czech was in charge of revealing to the public a bit of the intimacy of Max Verstappen during a publicity event, because in the middle of an interview, when answering a question, the man from Guadalajara came forward and mentioned: “(…) (how) you after the race, when you were naked on the ground”.

This caused laughter. Verstappen and the audience, in one of the many examples of the good relationship between the two teammates of Red Bull Racing.

KEEP READING:

F1 caught the shouts of Checo Pérez to his engineer during the Miami GP

Checo Pérez, with extra motivation for the Spanish Grand Prix

Checo Pérez exploded due to his engine problems: “I could have won”