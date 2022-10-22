Max Verstappen revealed if he will let Checo Pérez win

Max Verstappen spoke about the strategy to favor Checo Pérez in the final stretch of the 2022 season (Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/REUTERS)

In the final stretch of the 2022 Formula 1 season, Sergio Perez you have the chance to stay with him second place in the World Drivers’ Championship. After Max Verstappen secured first place in the competition, there was speculation about the help he could provide the Mexican for Red Bull to stay on top in both tournaments. However, days before the Mexican Grand Prix, the Dutchman revealed his true intention.

When asked about the possibility of supporting the driver from Guadalajara, Jalisco, on his arrival in the city of Austin, Texas to compete in the United States Grand Prix, the Red Bull star driver did not deny the possibility, although it wasn’t strong either by assuring whether he will sacrifice his preference in the team to give it up. In this regard, he only emphasized competitiveness.

“As a team we always try to be first and secondand as a driver I always try to win more races (…) Yo ganoin any case, I would be beating Charles (Leclerc) in points, but first we have to be that competitive (to be in first and second place)”, he declared when asked if he will let Pérez win in the Circuit of the Americas or the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.

And it is that, mathematically, Max Verstappen is already assured of the World Drivers’ Championship trophy. Despite the fact that none of the participants have the remote possibility of snatching it from him, the 25-year-old driver has the opportunity to match a historical mark imposed by the German Michael Schumacher and even impose a new figure in the history of Formula 1.

In the season 2004, the German driver managed to reach 13 first places, the maximum number of victories imposed then for any Formula 1 driver in the same season. Nine years later, under the aegis of Red Bull, Sebastian Vettel equaled the figure of his compatriot thanks to the nine consecutive victories he obtained in the last races of the season.

For the 2022 campaign, Max Verstappen has a chance to overtake to the two historical pilots. Until the cut made at the Japanese Grand Prix, recorded 12 wins and one of the brand was located. However, due to the pending dispute of the GP of the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi, his ambition could take him to the imposition of a new number. So far, the Dutchman’s maximum number of wins in a season is eleven.

Sergio Pérez needs to beat Charles Leclerc in points (Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/REUTERS)

Czech Pérez is the only owner of the second position of the individual contest with 253 units today. Below him is Charles Leclercwho follows him very closely with 252 units. Because they are the two strongest candidates to stay with the runner-up, the Mexican has the obligation to add more points than his rival in each of the remaining competitions.

In this sense, in previous days, both Helmut Marko and Christian Horner declared that will direct the efforts of the entire team to get the one – two. However, heading into the United States GP, he seemed to have changed the position of the former.

“We don’t give team orders, I don’t think it’s necessary. We will give you the best possible car (at Czech Perez). The two pilots have the same support, that (to be in second) it depends on him”he emphasized.

