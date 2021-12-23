Max Verstappen told who the key character behind his title is and issued a warning that worried Formula 1

Max Verstappen threatened to leave Formula 1 if his racing engineer retires (Getty)

The season in the Formula 1 came to an end with a gripping denouement between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. However, 11 days after that last lap in Abu Dhabi, the two protagonists continue to talk. After Toto Wolff sounded the alarm with a statement about a possible British retirement, from the Netherlands, it was the Dutch pilot himself who threatened to leave Maximum.

In conversations with the television network Ziggo Sports, the 24-year-old young pilot assured that if your racing engineer Gianpiero Lambasie decides to leave, he will too without a doubt: “I have told him that I only work with him. As soon as it stops, I will too, ”he warned.

“Of course, sometimes we can be quite strict with each other, but I also want it to be that way. He has to tell me when I’m being an idiot and I have to tell him. I always told him that, “he explained. Mad Max. And he added: “He can also tell me that on the radio, but it has been going very well lately.”

Gianpiero Lambiase, Max Verstappen’s race engineer at Red Bull and Sergio Pérez’s former teammate at Racing Point (Red Bull)

¿Who is Gianpiero Lambiase and why did he become an indispensable person for the continuity of Max Verstappen in Formula 1?

The relationship between these two professionals began days before the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix. Back then, the 18-year-old was arriving at Red Bull from Toro Rosso to replace Danill Kvyat for the remainder of the season.

Lambiase was already there, working as the engineer in charge of all communications leaving from the pits to the car which was then occupied by Kvyat. The Briton with Italian nationality, who had joined the Austrian team in 2015 in place of Guillaume Rocquelin, started his F1 journey with Jordan in 2005 (Today Racing Point), a team he worked with for 10 years.

Their bond could not have started better, after the Dutchman took his first victory in Barcelona, ​​becoming the youngest winner in the history of Formula 1. From that moment they both grew mutually until finally in 2021 they were able to toast the title they achieved.

“We are quite direct with each other. Sometimes on the radio it can seem that we are angry with each other. The only thing that happens is that there is a problem on the track that needs to be fixed. People even think that after the race we apologize to each other, but we don’t. We have a good relationship and I really enjoy working with him. We both want to win and push each other, ”Lambiase explained on the official Red Bull site.

The relationship between Verstappen and Lambiase began in 2016 (Getty)

In the past Mad Max He had already expressed the affection he has for his racing engineer, which is not the same as that of Checo Pérez (who actually had Lambiase during his time at Force India): “I think we are both very simple. We are very honest. And we can tell ourselves when we do a bad job. I like that ”, he assured last year in dialogue with GP Racing magazine.

“He’s also a guy who doesn’t talk too much. The short and fast communication is the best for me and, over the years, we also get to know each other. They spend a lot of time together. Sometimes I think you can already guess what he was going to say, “he added.

Recently, Christian Horner, director of the Austrian team, also referred to the relationship between the two protagonists: “I believe in Gianpiero and Max, the dynamics between the two, sometimes you wonder who is the engineer and who is the driver. It is confusing to know which is which. They know each other very well. GP (Gianpiero) does a great job handling Max on the track and the way he designs the car, and that relationship is crucial, because it’s the key interface between the driver and his team. “

