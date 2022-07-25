Max Verstappen took advantage of the abandonment of Charles Leclerc and won the Formula 1 French GP

The best alternatives of the F1 French Grand Prix

Max Verstappen aboard your Red Bull won this Sunday a great victory in the French Grand Prix, the twelfth of the World Cup formula 1 which was held at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet. The Dutchman, current world champion, took advantage of the abandonment of Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and now he got more difference at the top of the championship. The podium was completed by the Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton y George Russell.

In the first laps Leclerc led the race after starting from the pole positions, but had to defend himself against the Dutchman from Red Bull who after enabling the DRS (N. of the R: system that allows better air intake in the rear wing of the car that comes behind and therefore more speed) tried to get less than a second to be able to overtake it.

In a very abrasive race for the tires due to the strong heat, on lap 17 Red Bull called Verstappen to make his first stop and put on hard compound tyres. On the next lap there was a scene crash as Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari due to tire degradation, spun and ended up against the defences. Charles unleashed his fury and over the radio, after hearing the agitated breathing, he shouted: “¡No!” The anger was due to the fact that he lost a key race in the fight for the championship and on top of that almost at home. To top it off, Verstappen took the lead in the race.

Max Verstappen took 63 points from Charles Leclerc at the top of the championship (REUTERS / Eric Gaillard)

After the Leclerc incident the competition was boring as Verstappen dedicated himself to breaking the clocks with the new hard tires and made a good difference on Lewis Hamiltonwho had a good pace in his Mercedes, but was unable to get close to the Dutchman. The seven-time world champion completed 300 Grand Prix at the Máxima.

Max was too much for Lewis and with ten laps to go he took ten seconds off the Englishman who, however, did a good job in the French competition. Behind them joined the Mexican Sergio “Checo” Perez (Red Bull), in front of the other Mercedes driver, George Russell and both had a fight for third place.

In the absence of three turns, the virtual safety car was applied to remove the Alfa Romeo from the Chinese Guanyu Zhou that remained on the side after its abandonment and in the relaunch Russell noticed Pérez, whose car moved and lost time, a circumstance that the British took advantage of. Then the Aztec used that an error in the signaling of the virtual safety car made him accelerate later and Russell took advantage of that.

Verstappen claimed his seventh victory of the season out of twelve disputed dates. The podium was completed by the Mercedes drivers, Hamilton and Russell. Checo Pérez finished fourth and fifth was Carlos Sainz, in a remarkable job after starting from the bottom due to the penalty he suffered for changing power units in his Ferrari.

The top ten was completed Fernando Alonso (Alpine), Lando Norris (McLaren), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).

With his victory, Verstappen took 63 points (a total of more than two dates) from Leclerc and there are ten dates left to finish the season.

This Sunday’s was the penultimate before the holiday break, which will start after the Hungarian Grand Prix is ​​held next weekend at the Hungaroring -the circuit on the outskirts of Budapest-.

GRAND PRIX OF FRANCE – CLASSIFIER

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP OF DRIVERS (TOP 5)

1- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 233 puntos

2- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 170 points

3- Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 163 points

4- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 144 points

5- George Russell (Mercedes) 143 points

CONSTRUCTORS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (TOP 5)

1. Red Bull, 396 Points

2. Ferrari, 314 Points

3. Mercedes, 270 Points

4. Alpine, 93 Points

5. McLaren, 89 Points

