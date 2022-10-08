Max Verstappen took pole in Japan and took an important step towards winning a new Formula 1 championship

A very important step Max Verstappen this saturday when i get the pole position for him Japanese Grand Prix: He will start from the first position of the starting grid in this Sunday’s race to try to conquer his second consecutive title in the formula 1. The Dutch pilot Red Bull He is heading for a new consecration after the one he achieved last year.

It was the fifth pole for Verstappen this season. And although this factor has not been crucial in his performance, since he has climbed to the top of the podium in 11 races, the task of becoming two-time champion of the F1 begins to materialize with this first place on the starting grid in the race that will take place in the circuit of Suzuka.

Max Verstappen He posted the fastest time in Saturday’s qualifying session with 1 minute, 29.304 seconds. Behind him will come the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc y Carlos Sainzrespectively, and the single-seater of his teammate, the Mexican Sergio Czech Pérez.

The Dutch driver will win the drivers’ championship if he crosses the finish line of the circuit first Suzuka and get a bonus point for fast lap. It could also be crowned with a lower result, depending on what its rivals do.

Max Verstappen took pole position in Japan ahead of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. (Photo: REUTERS)

“I don’t think too much about it. I go day by day. I think the most important thing is that we have a competitive car, and today we clearly had it in qualifying.. And of course tomorrow in the race it’s going to be the same. It’s a good start,” he said. Verstappen about Sunday’s race.

Even if he fails to consecrate himself in Japanthe young champion could have another chance in two weeks at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. It has a huge advantage 104 points over the second in the general classification, Charles Leclerc, with five races to go, including Sunday’s. The gap increases to 106 with respect to Czech Pérezthe only other driver with a chance of mathematically snatching the throne from him.

Verstappen has dominated the competition all season and is two wins away from equaling the record for Michael Schumacher y Sebastian Vettelwhich won 13 grand prizes in one year.

Max Verstappen was one step away from achieving a new Formula 1 title at the Japanese Grand Prix (Photo: REUTERS)

Saturday’s classification was played on dry asphalt, but the weather forecast contemplates rain for the center of Japan on Sunday, as happened in practice on Friday.

The race stewards had to examine an incident that occurred in the third free practice between the Red Bull of Verstappen and the McLaren of Lando Norris. The Briton had to swerve to avoid hitting Verstappenwho received a reprimand but kept the pole position. Although still in Red Bull are careful because FIA investiga if there are teams that failed to meet the spending limit last season.

Apparently, Red Bull is one of the teams investigated and the FIA could apply financial sanctions or even strip verstappen of the championship that he won in the last grand prix last year. That option seems unlikely and could be a public relations disaster, especially when he’s on the verge of retaining that title.

