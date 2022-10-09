Max Verstappen two-time Formula 1 champion: what other great drivers did he match with his new title

Max Verstappen won in Japan and reached his second title REUTERS/Issei Kato

Max Verstappen reached his second title in Formula 1 and reached the line of great world champions. Due to his youth, if he can continue to count on a good mechanic in the future, the 25-year-old Dutchman could continue to make history and break other records.

The Red Bull driver now has the same number of championships as runners who marked times like the Italian Alberto Ascari (1952 and 1953), the English Graham Hill (1962 and 1968), the Scotsman Jim Clark (193 and 1965), the Brazilian Emerson Fittipaldi (1972 and 1974), the Finnish Mika Hakkinen (1998 and 1999) and Spanish Fernando Alonso (2005 y 2006).

In the fifties Ascari was one of the main animators and Juan Manuel Fangio’s main rival, with whom he also had a friendship and they disputed the 1951 championship, which ended in the hands of the Argentine and was the first of the five crowns in the Máxima. The Italian gave the first Drivers’ titles to Scuderia Ferrari.

In the sixties the duel of the British took place with two runners who, apart from reigning in F1, also won the Indianapolis 500 at that time. They are unforgettable battles between hill and clark.

Jackie Stewart vs. Emerson Fittipaldi – Jackie Stewart holds off Emerson Fittipaldi at the Autodromo de Buenos Aires in 1973 (Archivo Corsa)

In the first five years of the following decade Fittipaldi was one of the referents with his consecrations with Lotus and McLaren. The Brazilian had a tough rivalry with Jackie Stewart who also generated a friendship.

In the 1990s Hakkinen was one of those who set the tone and with the help of McLaren he won the championship from Michael Schumacher in 1998 and repeated it in 1999, a season in which the German was absent for xx races due to the recovery time he had for his accident at Silverstone, in the British Grand Prix.

While Alonso made history by ending Schumacher’s winning streak of five titles in a row and in 2005 he achieved glory with Renault and repeated the following year with the French team. They were the only championships that the Rhombus squad achieved.

Mika Häkkinen celebrating his victory in Spain in 1999. At his side Michael Schumacher (CORSA Archive).

Although Verstappen is not the youngest two-time champion in history, a mark he still holds Sebastian Vettel in 2011, aged 24you could continue to achieve other statistical milestones like the ones you achieved:

Youngest driver to start a Grand Prix: 17 years and 166 days at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix

Youngest driver to score points: 17 years and 180 days at the 2015 Malaysian Grand Prix.

Youngest driver to win a Grand Prix: 18 years and 228 days 2016 Spanish Grand Prix. In that race held at the Autodromo de Montmeló he also became the youngest driver to get on the podium.

Youngest driver achieve fastest lap: 19 years and 44 days at the 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Youngest driver to achieve the Grand Chelem: 23 years and 277 days in the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix. The Grand Chelem is when a driver, in the same weekend, achieves pole positions, leads all the laps and wins the race, setting the lap record.

Until this Sunday Verstappen achieved in his eight seasons in F1 a global of 32 wins, 72 podium finishes, 18 pole positions, 21 lap records in 159 races. His first 23 competitions were done with Red Bull and then always ran for Red Bull.

