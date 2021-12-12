Max Verstappen was the fastest in Abu Dhabi and won the classification to Hamilton for the definition of the Formula 1 title

This was Verstappen’s fastest lap to win qualifying in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen took the first step towards the definition of the 2021 Formula 1 championship. In the classification for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Red Bull driver got the pole position Y will start from pole in the race on Sunday. Thanks to a time of 1:22.109, the Dutchman made a good difference to Lewis Hamilton of 371 thousandths to the Mercedes.

“We did not expect it. I did not expect it. It’s a great feeling. The team has done very well ”, were the first words of Verstappen, who benefited from teamwork with his partner, the Mexican Checo Pérez, which helped him in one of the few fast areas of the circuit to achieve the best time in the Q3 of the classification.

“Max did a great lap today. We couldn’t compete with that time. We looked strong during practice, but we are in a good position for tomorrow’s race ”, analyzed Hamilton, who finished with a time of 1: 22.480.

Lando Norris, aboard the McLaren, was third. Pérez with Red Bull finished in 4th place and Carlos Sainz with his Ferrari he finished in fifth place. The classification for the other Mercedes was not positive: on his farewell to the team -in 2022 he will race at Alfa Romeo-, Valtteri Bottas was sixth. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) y Daniel Ricciardo (Mclaren) completed the top 10 of the starting grid at the circuit Yas Marina.

When it seemed that Hamilton would return to stay with the first place for the game of the competition this Sunday, Verstappen was very fast on the red (soft) tires and he managed to improve by almost seven thousandths the record he had achieved in Q2 (1: 22,800). At first, in the last qualifying round, the Red Bull driver had taken more than half a second away from Hamilton, who later managed to lower his time a bit.

“I was very relaxed before qualifying. I know that I always do my best. And I know that my team always gives me the best car possible. And that is what we have done throughout the year. And today it has also worked very well ”, added the poleman.

The Dutch driver celebrates pole position in Abu Dhabi (REUTERS / Kamran Jebreili)

This was the tenth pole for the Dutch in the 22 rounds of the season, which will allow him to start with the advantage of reaching the first corner on the side of the rope. It should be noted that the initial turn after the game is less than 200 meters from the area where the cars will wait for the start of the test.

This Sunday, Verstappen and Hamilton will define a championship that is already in the history books of the highest category of world motorsport. Both are even in points (369.5) but the one from Red Bull runs with the advantage of having won in one more Grand Prix (nine against eight) than the seven-time champion aboard Mercedes.

KEEP READING:

A historical of Formula 1 pointed against Hamilton and Mercedes in the definition of the title: “They do not play fair”

Lewis Hamilton will collect a millionaire bonus if he wins the Formula 1 title in Abu Dhabi