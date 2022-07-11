Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 sprint race and took pole position for the Grand Prix in Austria

A new sprint race was run in the 2022 season of the formula 1. In the framework of Austrian Grand Prixto be played on Sunday, Max Verstappen was the winner of the 24 lap testin which 100 kilometers were traveled, and will start from pole position in the grand final.

Aboard his Red Bull, the current world champion had achieved the best time in the qualifying session (1:04.984) and this Saturday he won the competition from end to end against Charles Leclerc and the last winner in Great Britain, Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari He completed the podium with 2-3 and will escort the driver from the Netherlands on the starting grid.

In the 4th position he finished George Russell with the Mercedes, while Checo Pérez completed a great comeback: He arrived in fifth place after starting from 13th place. It must be remembered that the Mexican driver had finished with the fourth best time in the standings, but after an evaluation by the race management, the Mexican took away the times of the Q3 for track boundary violations.

Among the top 10, It should be noted what was the hand in hand in the last laps between Mick Schumacher, aboard his Haas, against the British Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion tried several passes, but the son of the German legend managed to hold him off, until with a couple of laps to go, the No. 44 Mercedes was able to overtake him and finished eighth behind Esteban Ocon (6th) and Kevin Magnussen (7th). The top 10 was completed by Valtteri Bottas with his alfa Romeo.

Red Bull celebrated with the Dutch driver, who beat the Ferrari (REUTERS / Florion Goga)

It was an eventful day that the highest category of world motorsports experienced on Friday in what was the previous sprint race, the second of the year after the premiere of this format in Imola, Italy. First was Lewis Hamilton who suffered an oversteer at the exit of turn 6 and lost control of his car, which ended up crashing into the protection wall. And just a few minutes later, he was George Russell the one who skidded just like his partner, but at turn 10, and ended up colliding with the rear of his car in the protection. Beyond the blow, the young Briton will start from 4th place in the sprint race. For his part, the seven-time world champion finished ninth in his Mercedes

Importantly, starting this year, the scoring mode of the sprint race has been changed. The first eight pilots receive points: the winner of the competition accumulates eight units and the prize for starting from pole in the final. The second adds seven and so on until reaching the eighth, which achieves a unit. Sunday’s final will be 71 laps.

The circuit Red Bull Ring of the Austrian country is located in Spielberg, near the town of Zeltweg. The track is 4,318 kilometers long and is the fifth shortest on the F1 calendar, ahead only of Interlagos, Mexico, Zandvoort and Monaco.

This weekend, the category is at the midpoint of its season, which will have 22 Grands Prix. In this scenario, the fight for the top of the drivers’ and constructors’ championships has Red Bull and Ferrari as the main protagonists. Verstappen leads the tournament with 189 points and is followed by his partner Pérez, who accumulates 151 units. Behind both are the pilots of the Cavallino Rampante: Leclerc has 145 and Sainz Jr. appears with 133.

The Dutch rider will go for another win (REUTERS/Florion Goga)

KEEP READING:

Hard crashes for Hamilton and Russell took the attention off qualifying for another Formula 1 sprint race

Max Verstappen’s dart to Hamilton that revived their rivalry