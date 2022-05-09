Max Verstappen won the Miami GP and stalks Charles Leclerc in the fight for the Formula 1 title

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) took the victory in the first Miami Grand Prix formula 1, the race valid for the fifth date of the season. second was Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), who continues to lead the championship, but the Dutchman approached him in the table and the fight for the title was raised for both.

The Monegasque, who took pole position, commanded the actions in the brand new Florida circuit, although he knew at the beginning that he had to take care of his tires under high temperatures. The pointers were with the medium compound and the strategy plated by Pirelli (supplier) went to a stop.

However, in the first laps Verstappen showed his potential and reduced the differences with Leclerc, who suffered wear on his right front tire and lost grip, which causes a lack of speed because the car does not have ideal traction. Before completing the ninth lap, the Dutchman was less than a second behind and was able to activate the DRS and at the entrance to the main straight he caught up with him and accounted for the Ferrari rider.

Max Verstappen crosses the finish line first in Miami (REUTERS / Brendan Smialowski)

Verstappen took advantage of his protection in the tires that did not suffer in his car like that of the Ferrari and the Dutchman took him out more than two seconds at the tip to Monegasque. That distance widened to 3.5 seconds on lap 18 and the world champion walked away in the lead.

It was on lap 25 that Leclerc made his stop and they put tires on him with the hard compound. The strategy of the majority was to carry out a single stop. Two laps later Verstappen complied with his stoppage and they put the same compound on him.

As long as Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) was left as temporary leader until he made his stop. Sergio “Checo” Perez (Red Bull) also stopped and Verstappen regained the lead of the race.

Later Verstappen imposed a forceful pace and cooled down the proceedings of the competition. There were no emotions in the fight for the lead as the Dutchman continued to move away and as a reference he took more than seven seconds off Leclerc.

The Miami GP podium: Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz. Instead of caps with the sponsor, the pilots received football helmets (REUTERS / Ricardo Arduengo)

Although the impact came in the 41st turn when they touched Pierre Gasly (Alpha Taurus) and Lando Norris (McLaren), who ended up against the wall, without physical consequences for the Englishman, but with his car badly damaged. The race was neutralized and restarted at round 46 where Verstappen was able to hold onto the lead.

With seven laps to go Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), who was fifth, lost ground as he almost hit the wall and was overtaken by the Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton y George Russellwhich accounted for the seven-time world champion.

While in the fight for the lead, Leclerc reduced the difference and was less than a second behind Verstappen and tried to overtake, but could not succeed. While Checo Pérez, who put medium tires in the neutralization, wanted to beat Sainz, although he did not succeed either.

At turn 55, Mick Schumacher (Haas) touched him Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) into the first corner and the four-time world champion was out of the race.

Verstappen was able to maintain the lead and took his third win of the season. He was 19 points behind Leclerc in the fight for the championship, which will continue on May 22 in Spain, at the Autodromo de Montmeló, in Barcelona.

Lastly, the first Miami Grand Prix (they have a ten-year contract) was a complete success and it is estimated that 250 thousand people witnessed during the three days the event in the city that would receive an economic impact of $400 million. It is the first of the two races that the United States has this season since the other Grand Prix will take place later in the year, between October 21-23 at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas.

MIAMI GRAND PRIX – QUALIFIER

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP OF DRIVERS (FIRST 5)

1- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 104 points

2- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 85

3- Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 66

4- George Russell (Mercedes) 59 points

5- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 53 points

CONSTRUCTORS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (FIRST 5)

1) Ferrari (157)

2) Red Bull (151)

3) Mercedes (95)

4) McLaren (46)

5) Alfa Romeo (31)

