Max Verstappen’s anger after leaving the Australian GP and putting Red Bull on alert

Verstappen did not finish the Australian GP (Reuters)

The start of the season is not going as Max Verstappen I expected it. The Dutchman, defending champion of the title in this new edition, went back to zero for the second time in his first three appearances after retiring on lap 41 of the Australian GP due to a car failure.

“It is very disappointing not to have finished the raceI still don’t know what happened to the car; We will take it back to the factory and everything will be analyzed there, ”acknowledged the 24-year-old, minutes after leaving the track, visibly upset.

This, added to the episode that starred in the inaugural race in Bahrainwhere could not finish crossing the finish line either Due to engine problems, they put Red Bull on alert, a team with which he recently signed a contract renewal until 2028.

Verstappen starred in his second abandonment in the first three presentations (Reuters)

“We are already miles away (from Leclerc), so I don’t even want to think about the fight for the championship right now. I think it’s more important to finish races, because today was generally just another bad day, again,” Mad Max launched from the paddock.

“I knew before the race that there was a possibility that we might not finish, but I tried not to think about it. These things are not what you want to happen when you want to fight for the title; and the difference (with Monegasque) is already quite large”, he lamented. Mad Maxwho by winning in Jeddah (Saudi GP) raised his number of victories in F1 to 21.

“I knew I couldn’t fight Charles, so there was no point in trying to put pressure on him. But we didn’t even finish the race. It’s quite frustrating and unacceptable.”remarked the Dutch driver in what could also have been a clear warning for his team.

Verstappen recently renewed contract with Red Bull until 2028 (Reuters)

This new “frustration” for Verstappen comes after the statements made by the Red Bull adviser, Helmut Markowho in dialogue with formula 1 He talked about the termination clause that his star driver can activate in the new renewal contract they recently signed.

“If Red Bull experiences some kind of ‘accident’, just like in 2014 when we had absolutely no chance against Mercedes because of the engine, then there is, of course, an exit clause”acknowledged the Austrian manager.

Although it is still too early to make hasty decisions, the Red Bull mechanics will have to get down to work to try to improve the car and reduce another possible abandonment to a minimum. “I feel like it, but we have to solve certain things so that it doesn’t happen again”, Verstappen sentenced that so far he only has 25 points and is sixth in the standings, 56 units behind the leader, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).

