Max Verstappen’s dart to Hamilton that revived their rivalry

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen continue to send each other hints following the accident that happened at the 2021 British GP (Photo: Reuters)

The 2021 season of formula 1 resulted in one of the most epic battles in the history of motorsports, as it was full of intensity, struggle and above all controversy between the two stars of the moment, Max Verstappen y Lewis Hamilton.

Before the controversial finish in Abu Dhabi, the fight for the drivers’ championship had its great turning point and dispute at the British Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen was pushed by Hamilton against the retaining wall more than 300 kilometers per hour in the mythical curve of Copse.

From that moment on, the rivalry between the two flared up like never before and resulted in an extensive exchange of statements between teams and drivers. The last of them arrived this 2022 in the return of the formula 1 to Silverstone, when Lewis sent a hint to Max on how space should be left in that area.

Formula One F1 – British Grand Prix – Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain – June 30, 2022 Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton wearing a protective face mask during the press conference ahead of the Grand Prix REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

“Charles is a very sensible driver. That is clearly a difference from what I experienced last yearfor example, we went through Copse together without any problem”, said the Briton after the fight he had against the Monegasque in the last race.

Before these words, Max Verstappen He did not hesitate to respond according to his personality and sent him a dart related to his age, in addition to ironically applauding the good example he sets for young drivers.

“I think it’s pretty cool that, at 37, he can still learn how to hit the apex of a corner. He’s learning, so that’s positive. It’s also good for younger drivers to know that you can still learn at 37 years old. I think it’s good that he found the apex now.”

Through these words enunciated with a smile on your face sent the hint to the veteran pilot and seven times world championso it revived the tension between the two that so flooded the formula 1 during 2021.

Max Verstappen applauded that Hamilton had learned to “take the apex” at the Copse curve in Great Britain (Photo: REUTERS/Florion Goga)

As if that were not enough, the current world champion settled the issue by putting as an argument the sanction that Hamilton received last year, with which he removed himself from guilt responsibilities.

“You can clearly see in the pictures what was different compared to last year. I think Charles gave her less space than I did, so that says it all. And in the end, he (Hamilton) was the one who was penalized last year, so there’s no point in talking about that either,” Verstappen said at the pre-match press conference. Austrian GP.

To conclude, he stated that Lewis “will have to live with that”, referring to the strong accident that caused him in 2021so he does not think about it anymore and emphasized that his concentration is on performing at his best this year.

Max Verstappen leads the Drivers’ World Championship standings after 10 races, followed by Checo Pérez with 34 points (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra)

This conversation was reopened due to the maneuver of Charles Leclerc about Hamilton in the British GP 2022when he passed by the outside at Copse in a replica very similar to what Verstappen did a year earlier.

On this occasion, Lewis did not touch the Monegasque’s rear tire and was overtaken at more than 300 kilometers per hour, unlike in 2021, when the touch caused Max to lose control and receive an impact of close to 50G power.

