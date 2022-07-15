Max Verstappen’s father confessed how he manages to influence Red Bull

Max Verstappen’s father spoke about his influence on Red Bull: “You must call and discuss” (Photo: Getty Images)

The present in the formula 1 has a clear dominator, because after the supremacy of Mercedes between 2014 and 2020, everything seems to indicate that Max Verstappen has become the new rival to beat on the grid, mainly driven by the great work of Red Bull Racing when building the car.

How could it be otherwise, the success of MadMax It has not been gestated alone, since behind it it has always had the support and demand of its father, Jos Verstappenwho practically every weekend accompanies him in the garage, gives him feedback and keeps the goals high for his legacy.

The latest to turn heads around the family Verstappen was an interview in which he revealed how he interferes in the present of Red Bullespecially in relation to the development of the car in which Max competes, so He accepted that he is in constant communication to know the state of the team and the car.

Max Verstappen has always had the support and demand of his father, Jos Verstappen (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

“When you are in a team, you should call and discuss matters. Max never does, except for the race engineers and data from him, that’s all”, Verstappen Sr. said in an interview with the Austrian media Hello TVsnippet was provided by PrimeF1_ and where he recorded that he is in charge of being aware of everything that involves Max in Red Bull.

“I am more aware, I want to know what they are doing, when the new parts arrive and I find out before him. That’s how it works and it’s the best.”

In this way, she made it clear that her son’s career leads her in a way that is very attached to her daily life, because although she does not act as his representative, yes, he is in charge of keeping in order the sports aspects of his son and also the psychological management in terms of the pressure to seek victory.

Max Verstappen was Formula 1 champion in 2021 and currently leads the standings after 11 races of the 2022 season (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

This statement was even corroborated by his son, present at the same interview, and who put on the table the clash of personalities between him and his father, since in terms of the requirement, Jos Verstappen It has been hard but always with the aim of succeeding in the formula 1.

“It was hard, but always fair. That set me up not to have something I couldn’t handle. (Since I was a child) I trusted myself and sometimes angry (Jos) told me: ‘you are too relaxed, you need to be on top of things‘; while I said: ‘we’ll see what happens tomorrow,’” Max described in an interview.

And it is worth remembering that Jos Verstappen he was also a professional pilot all his life and even competed in Formula 1 between 1994 and 2003; however, his passage through the top category was practically irrelevant in the foreground, since he only managed two podiums as third place, obtained in his first year.

Jos Verstappen spent nine seasons in Formula 1, with two third places as his best result (Photo: REUTERS/Florion Goga)

Nowadays it is common to see Jos in the Red Bull garage, in constant communication with Christian Horner and the rest of the team and has even made his column analyzing his son’s performance during each race weekend popular.

Even when Czech Pérez conquered the Monaco GP largely due to the great strategy of the Austrian team, Jos went out to his personal column to criticize that the strategy has not been used on his son, who currently leads the classification in the Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship.

KEEP READING:

Russell’s apologies to Checo Pérez for the incident at the Austrian GP

Father of Checo Pérez revealed the multi-million dollar investment to create the Cancun GP

Why Helmut Marko got mad at Checo Pérez during the Austrian GP