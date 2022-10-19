Max Verstappen’s father put Daniel Ricciardo above Checo Pérez

Jos Verstappen assured that Ricciardo was a better partner for Max than Checo Pérez (Photo: Edgard Garrido/REUTERS)

Although the arrival of Sergio Perez the Red Bull team in Formula 1 catapulted them as the best team of the moment, the comments against them have not stopped. Heading into the United States Grand Prix dispute, Jos Verstappenfather of teammate Czechmade a controversial comparison and cataloged Daniel Ricciardo as the best partner that the Dutchman has had with the team led by Christian Horner.

Throughout his career as a Formula 1 driver, from his introduction at Toro Rosso and his transfer to Red Bull, Max Verstappen has been a teammate of five different drivers. Although he has achieved the best results in cooperation with the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, his father considered that Daniel Ricciardo gave him more motorsport lessons.

“I find it very difficult to say. I think maybe learned more from Daniel Ricciardo. A good companion with whom he got along very well. Mac was a young guy then and Ricciardo was really good, a qualifying beast”, he declared during an interview with the official Formula 1 channel.

After showing good performance with Toro Rosso, Max Verstappen jumped to Red Bull and replaced Daniil Kvyat as Daniel Ricciardo’s partner on the starting grid from the fifth race of the 2016 season. In said contest, the characters reached the fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship with just a couple of victories.

The duo remained during the following two campaigns, where they achieved third place in the team championship and climbed a few steps in the Drivers’ World Championship. It was not until 2018 when the Dutchman outpointed Ricciardowho decided to join the Renault team before the possibility of losing prominence in Red Bull Racing.

Contrary to the panorama in the Dutchman’s career, Ricciardo’s career began to experience a resounding decline. In this regard, Jos Verstappen argued that: “I also think the car suited him then and that is Ricciardo’s problem now. The car doesn’t suit him very well. There are things that don’t suit Ricciardo so well and that’s why he doesn’t go out”.

Checo Pérez propelled Max Verstappen to first place in the Drivers’ World Championship (Photo: Twitter/@SChecoPerez)

Since then, Max Verstappen took third place in the World Drivers’ Championship and became the star despite the company of Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon. In 2020, his role was better, as he managed to maintain his individual position and climb one position in the Constructors’ World Championship. In that sense, in Red Bull they bet on the arrival of Pérez to compete for the top of both tournaments.

In 2020, when Czech contemplated a break from F1, Red Bull announced his arrival at Red Bull as Verstappen’s squire. Thus, since 2021, the Mexican has done the work of propelling his teammate to the top, even if that implies the sacrifice of letting himself be overtaken and even sticking to the improvements in the Dutchman’s car as a priority in the team.

Despite this, the number of victories obtained by Czech and Max is already 24 in two yearsnamely, 10 more than the wins collected by the Red Bull pair since 2016. In addition, Verstappen is set to consolidate his second consecutive World Drivers’ Championship as they look to secure the gold position in the Constructors’ World Championship for the first time since 2013.

