Max Verstappen’s first words after becoming the new Formula 1 champion

Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), was proclaimed this Sunday, for the first time, Formula 1 world champion, after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit, in the last lap that was resolved in a crazy and exciting way after a unexpected accident and the entrance of the Safety Car.

Verstappen, 24, who came out from the pole, became the first driver from the Netherlands to win the World Cup and the first to do it with a Honda engine since he did it for the last time in 1991 and with a McLaren the Brazilian myth Ayrton Senna, who won three World Cups for Brazil.

“It is incredible for me. We were fighting the whole race, I even have a blister here, I just realized. It is extraordinary what the team did, I want to thank Honda who gave me the material to do it, it is something incredible ”, were the first statements of the Dutchman after getting out of his car.

“I adore my team and I have told them that I could be with them and do this for 10 years in a row.. It’s incredible, I’m extremely happy because they had the confidence to have me in the team, “he said. Mad Max before getting on the podium that he joined with Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari).

After the emotional celebration, the Red Bull driver stressed that what was experienced it was “really crazy”. “Since I was little I wanted to be an F1 driver, win and be on the podium, but when you are up here and they tell you that you are world champion it is something incredible,” he added.

Under the watchful and emotional gaze of his father, the 24-year-old runner explained that, “It is very special for my dad, for what we have lived and all the years that we have traveled together. I want to thank my family, my best friends, those who encouraged me to be here today… I lost my voice, this is really crazy, it feels fantastic ”.

“Obviously I was nervous, but in the race you want to do everything right. I did the whole race and I never stopped pushing and sometimes miracles happen “, he explained before acknowledging the greatness of his rival:” It is incredible to have beaten Lewis, he is a great driver and competitor. Surely next year we will meet again and we will try to do it again ”.

Hamilton led the race until, with five laps to go, the accident of Canadian Nicholas Latifi (Williams) caused the entry into the track of the safety car. The race was relaunched in the absence of a turn; and Verstappen, with a fresher tire that he had taken advantage of to put with the entrance of the ‘safety car’, overtook the seven times world champion and secured his first title.

“I want to congratulate Max and his team, they did a great job. I also want to thank every man and woman on my team because they did a great job not only on the track but also on the plant. We never give up and that is commendable, “said the seven-time 36-year-old world champion.

