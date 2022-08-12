Max Verstappen’s striking analysis: “It is more dangerous to cross New York by bicycle than to drive in Formula 1”

Max Verstappen aboard his Red Bull. Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

The current Formula 1 champion, the Dutch Max Verstappen surprised with a striking analysis. The Red Bull driver assured that it is “more dangerous” traverse the New York City “by bike” to drive a vehicle of the highest category of world motorsports. “I think there is more chance of having an accident crossing New York on a bicycle than driving in F1″, the motor sport figure joked in an interview given to the magazine Sports Illustrated Kids.

The young runner also assured that “There is something fortuitous in everything, and it depends on how things are seen; why it is also easy to slip in the shower”. With regard to safety in Formula 1 competitions, Verstappen He stressed that with the new regulations of the competitions “grows” security.

Remembering his beginnings as a runner karting Along with his father, the current champion of the maximum revealed what he felt during his early age aboard the fast vehicles: “When I was a child I was excited to be racing at the top of motorsport and being so low to the ground and smelling gasoline from cars.”

The Dutchman, who last year dethroned the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamiltonis getting closer to defending his title, after the remarkable career he starred in Hungarian Grand Prix. On board your Red Bull, showed that he is a real sports predator and, taking advantage of new strategic mistakes of Ferrari, extended his lead in the championship after winning a race in which the Mercedesfrom Hamilton and George Russell, finished on the lowest steps of the podium; and in which the Ferrariof Carlos Sainz y Charles Leclerc They finished fourth and sixth, respectively.

Verstappen lead with 258 points, eighty more than Leclerc and with 85 more compared to Czech Perezwhich is third in a championship in which Sainz ranks fifth, with 156 units.

Also, Red Bull tops the Constructors’ Cup with 431 units, 97 more than Ferrari; which is getting dangerously close Mercedeswhich – still far from the performance that led it to win the last eight team championships – is already third in that classification, 30 units from Maranello.

The young man from the Netherlands decided to take advantage of the Formula 1 vacation break until the next competition, to be held on August 28 with the Belgian Grand Prix.

KEEP READING

Lewis Hamilton revealed that he could act in the movie Top Gun: why he rejected the offer of his friend Tom Cruise

“It was one of the hardest moments”: Hamilton spoke about last year’s controversial definition of the title with Verstappen

The resounding scandal in Formula 1 that broke out after the departure of Fernando Alonso from Alpine and that hit Daniel Ricciardo