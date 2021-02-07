Maximum concern for the brutal stomp on Lucas Ocampos: he left the court on a stretcher and in tears

The chilling kick of Djené to Lucas Ocampos

Worry suddenly invaded Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in the middle of the game that Seville and Getafe were playing: Lucas Ocampos went to dispute a ball with Djené Dakonam Ortega, but the Togolese defender was late to the action and brutally stepped on the left ankle of the Argentine attacker.

The screams of pain of the 26-year-old footballer and his movements on the grass triggered concern. Initially, the referee Juan Martínez did not sanction the infraction, but quickly went to the WHERE by call of his colleagues in charge of the technological tool. After reviewing the maneuver on the screens, showed the red card to the 29-year-old Getafe captain.

After that action that took place six minutes into the second half, Djené withdrew from the field making faces of not understanding the disciplinary punishment received and being greeted by his teammates. Meanwhile, the footballer who plays in the Argentine team had to leave the court on a stretcher and in tears, a fact that deepened the concern.

This violent maneuver was transferred to the substitute benches, since the coaches Julen Lopetegui and Jose Bordalás They crossed paths in a heated argument and the judge decided to expel both of them. ” “The Sevilla coach has rebuked me, as if blaming me. I have felt attacked “, Bordalás explained what happened to the channel Movistar after the duel. “Djené was dejected. Hurt. He is a very noble boy and he was worried about Ocampos ”, he added.

So far, Sevilla did not issue an official medical report to know the degree of injury suffered by Ocampos, but his coach gave indications of what happened: “We are very concerned about Ocampos. We believe that it is a very important injury. He said he had something serious. We are crossing our fingers that it is not so. Nobody wants to see a player in those circumstances. This has been the very negative part of the game ”. For now, the Sevilla newspaper reported that the player was transferred to the Quirón Sagrado Corazón clinic for different studies.

The Argentine arrived at this club in mid-2019 from France’s Olympique de Marseille in exchange for 15 million euros and signed a contract for five seasons. He quickly became a mainstay of that team: played 33 games (31 start) of the 38 dates of the last League of Spain, was Europa League champion and in this championship played all 21 games What did the team play? Nervionense up here.

“Let’s hope that the Ocampos thing is something slight, but from the field you could see that it had to be changed. The foot looked ugly. I have seen her ankle completely bend”, Assured his partner Óliver Torres after the end of the match before the Cadena Cope.

Instead, Lopetegui determined the income of his compatriot Alejandro Gomez, who arrived at the Spanish club during the last transfer market after his extensive stint at Atalanta in Italy. The Papu, who had made his debut in the Andalusian team a few days ago during the 1-0 victory over Almería for the Copa del Rey, was key in the final 3-0 of the duel: he scored a real goal from outside the area.

Papu Gómez’s great goal in his second game for Sevilla

With this triumph at home, the Seville accumulates 42 points and is located third in the standings of the championship behind Real Madrid (43) and Atletico Madrid (fifty). However, the combined Cholo he’s two games behind these two teams and could deepen the gap at the top. For now, if the Barcelona (40) tomorrow he beats Betis as a visitor, he will exceed Sevilla’s line in the table.

