Maximum death due to corona in Mumbai, figure exceeded 10,000

Maharashtra Covid Update: In Mumbai on Saturday, the number of people who lost their lives from Corona crossed 10,000. With this, Mumbai has become the first such city in the country affected by Corona, where more than 10,000 deaths have occurred. In Maharashtra, 50 people died from Corona on Saturday and the death toll rose to 10,059. A BMC official said that out of all the deaths that have taken place in Mumbai, 85 percent have lost their lives above the age of 50 years.

On Saturday, 1,257 new cases of corona were reported in Mumbai and the figure of infected has increased to 2,50,059. During this time 898 patients were cured and with this, 2,19,152 patients have recovered and gone home after treatment. At the same time, the number of infected has increased to 16,38,961 with 6417 new cases in Maharashtra. On Saturday, 137 people died in the state and the death toll rose to 43,152.

With 50,129 new # COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 78,64,811. With 578 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,18,534. Total active cases are 6,68,154 after a decrease of 12,526 in last 24 hrs Total cured cases are 70,78,123 with 62,077 new discharges in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/vUO8hHEofc – ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

On the other hand, Corona’s havoc in the country seems to be decreasing. In India, more than 78 lakh people are infected with the Corona virus, whereas, more than 1 lakh 18 thousand have died so far. Along with this, the number of people recovering is also increasing continuously.

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday morning, in the last 24 hours, 50 thousand 129 new cases of corona were reported in the country and during this time 578 people have become victims of this deadly virus. Let me tell you that this is the first time in nearly three months that the death toll has come down.