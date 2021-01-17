Maximum tension at Tottenham: a threat from Mourinho to Gareth Bale was leaked in training

It’s known that Jose Mourinho he is a coach who pushes his players to the limit and squeezes their potential by applying aggressive leadership. In each training of the Tottenham It is normal to see him yell at his clients and play with his pride, but in one of the last sessions a dialogue of his loaded with tension with Gareth Bale.

A microphone picked up a short snippet of a talk between Mourinho and the Welsh attacker who returned to the Spurs this season. “Would you like to stay here? Or do you want to go to Real Madrid not to play? “says the Portuguese DT.

The images correspond to the official TV channel of the London club, which inadvertently revealed that ultimatum that it launched Mou a Bale in one of the practices ahead of the duel this Sunday against Sheffield United, corresponding to the Date 19 from Premier Legue.

José Mourinho has not given much of Gareth Bale filming since he returned to Tottenham (Photo: REUTERS)

The truth is that the future of the Welsh winger from 31 years at Tottenham it is in the air. Precisely, his return to Real Madrid, which in the last pass market gave it to the Spurs, is an increasingly firm possibility because it has failed to fit into the plans of Mourinho.

For now, the Portuguese strategist made it clear that they have not yet made a decision with Gareth Bale ahead of the next season and asked for patience with the player, whom is having a hard time catching a competitive pace.

“There has not been a second of discussion about that. Gareth is a player on loan until the end of the season and we are talking about Gareth himself, Tottenham and Real Madrid, but, I promise, there has not been a second of discussion about this, “he said. Mourinho this Friday at a press conference.

Gareth Bale has an option to stay a second year at Spurs but his performance has left many doubts (Photo: REUTERS)

Though Bale has an option to stay a second year in the Spurs, his performance has left many doubts: he has only played 45 minutes in the Premier League since last November 8 and continues to suffer from his physical problems. In total he has played 12 matches and has marked three goals this course.

“Arrived injured and I think he was injured for the first month. Europa League matches were helping him regain his form, but there is a different level to that of the Premier and it has a different intensity. It is not an easy process. Everybody knew that in the last two seasons in Madrid were not easy for him, so let’s go step by step and try to get the best out of it “, he concluded Mourinho.

