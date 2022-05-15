Maximum tension between Lewandowski and Bayern Munich: the president’s response to the striker’s request to leave the club

Maximum tension in Bayern Munich for the future of Lewandowski (Reuters)

“It is very possible that it was my last game with Bayern Munich. I can’t say that 100%, but it could have been. We want to find the best solution for me and for the club”, he assured. Robert Lewandowski after the 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg for the last round of the Bundesliga.

Some statements that they did nothing more than confirm what was an open secret for several weeks. The forward made public his desire not to continue in the German entity despite the fact that his contract links him to them until June 2023.

His position is clear, however, from the leadership they seem not to agree with the formal request made by the footballer and was the president of the entity, Herbert Hainerwho spoke about it with a sharp response.

“Lewandowski has a contract until June 30, 2023 and will play with us until then”remarked in what is his last attempt to retain the attacker in Munich.

Hainer was blunt about his position on Lewandowski’s request (Reuters)

Difficult times are living within one of the most successful clubs in the world after both parties have spoken publicly in recent days. “Oliver Khan and Hasan Salihamidzic they made an offer to extend the contract. Apparently he did not accept ”explained the top manager of the institution to Sport 1about the frustrated meeting for the renewal of the agreement.

“Robert said that we have to find a solution for both parties and Bayern is one of them. An agreement cannot be unilateral, that is what contracts are for”, affirmed Hainer, who was reluctant for the footballer to leave the entity before completing the agreed period. Regarding the extension of the bond, meanwhile, he considered: “He is within his rights not to want to extend the contract.”

This hostile climate within the club occurs in the midst of the interest of great teams in Europe to take over the services of the Polish striker. “We already had the case in 2019 when Robert flirted with Real Madrid. Bayern is familiar with this situation,” the president said. Today, the main target is the FC Barcelona by Xavi Hernandez.

Thomas Muller spoke of Lewandowski’s present (Reuters)

Despite his clear stance on the continuity of his star player, the Bayern president explained that, “You cannot force someone to fulfill their contractBut when you sign a contract, and I’ve been doing it my whole career, both parties know what’s in it.”

“There is no substitute for a world-class player. He has a contract, so I guess he will fulfill it.”sentenced the top manager of the entity.

Oliver KhanDirector General of the bavarians, added during the Bundesliga title celebrations that, “The fact is that Lewa He has a contract and he is going to fulfill it. Enough”. in conversation with BR24 Sports He pointed out: “We made an offer to his agent. She rejected this offer. It is his right. The fact is that he has a contract and he will fulfill it. There is no player above the club”.

In the same line Thomas Mulleranother of the squad’s referents, also spoke on the subject in dialogue with German TV Sky: “Regarding the contract problem, things have already been said. We’ll see what happens, he has a contract until 2023. That means that Bayern already has the reins in their hands. Of course we would be in favor of him staying. But of course, we all know the business…”.

