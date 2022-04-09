Maximum tension in Flamengo: the fans sowed terror with an avalanche on the players’ cars

Maximum tension between Flamengo fans and their players

A group of fans Flamengo came this morning to the door of the Urubu’s Nest Training Center to protest against various players on the team. Despite the presence of club security and also agents of the Policemanwho even resorted to pepper spray to disperse the riots, the fans they hit the cars of several of the players of the list red and black.

Although not all footballers were harassed –Giorgian De Arrascaeta Y João Gomes they passed without major problems, for example – the vast majority felt the fury of the fans. Gabriel Barbosa Y David Luistwo of the highest-profile members, rolled down their windows and spoke to fans.

Even a small group of fans was able to access the venue Vulture’s Nest to talk alone with Gabigolwho arrived at the Rio de Janeiro team in 2019 and has won two titles of the A leagueBesides the Liberators cup.

The Police had to use pepper spray to stop the protest by Flamengo fans.

As reported by the newspaper Globe Sportsfans carried banners with offensive messages and also took pictures of coffins with the images of players such as Diego Alves, Aaron Y Diego. They also sang against some members of the board of directors, such as the vice president Marcos Braz. One of the moments of greatest tension was when a person was arrested because he tried to take the gun from the hand of a policeman.

To each car that arrived at training, fans asked the driver to roll down the windows. One of the most harassed was Thiago Maia. Even, as seen in the images, one of the fans climbed into the front of his vehicle and hit the glass.

Flamengo fans made coffins with the images of players like Diego Alves, Arão and Diego.

Recently, fans of Flamengo they had gone to the airport to protest against the players, just before the squad left for Peru. But the delegation red and black was able to escape the protest. Marcos Braz He promised the fans that he would agree to a meeting with the first team but the conversation was canceled and led to a day of chaos.

Although the mengão defeated Sporting Cristal in their debut in the current edition of the Copa Libertadores, they have just lost the final of the Rio de Janeiro championship against Fluminense, its classic rival. The Flu was imposed by 2-0 in the first leg and achieved a draw by 1-1 in the lap, so he won the trophy with a 3-1 in the accumulated result.

