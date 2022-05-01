Maximum tension in tennis: Russian and Belarusian players could start a legal battle against Wimbledon

Wimbledon banned the participation of Russian and Belarusian tennis players in its 2022 edition due to the war in Ukraine (Photo: REUTERS)

A great dispute has begun in the world of tennis and everything indicates that it will reach the highest legal instances. After the organizers of Wimbledon decided to ban Russian and Belarusian players in response to the Kremlin invasion of Ukrainethe affected players have decided to seek help from lawyers to start a battle against the British Grand Slam that will be played next June 27th al July 10th.

According to information published by the daily The Teama group of Russian and Belarusian players and players They are analyzing what actions they will take against the organizers of the contest. “This group commissioned a Parisian lawyer specializing in human rights and anti-discrimination to try, as a first step, a conciliation, ”said the aforementioned media.

However, if you do not find the desired response from the authorities of the All England Clubdo not rule out initiating legal action against the tournament that has become the first tennis event to restrict the participation of these athletes.

Russian Daniil Medvedev, one of the best tennis players in the world, is one of the players affected by the Wimbledon veto (Photo: REUTERS)

“The players would like Wimbledon aligned with the decision Roland Garros and many tournaments, that is, authorize them to play, but under a neutral flag and without any national anthem“, specific The Team.

The prohibition measure will also apply to tournaments such as Queen’s, Nottingham, Birmingham o Eastbournewhich precede the London Grand Slam.

Although it has not been specified who are the members of this group of players and players who are going to stand up against the measure adopted by Wimbledonthere are several figures from the ATP and WTA circuits that may not be present at the event, such as the Russian Daniil Medvedev, current US Open champion and number two in the world; or the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenkawho is ranked number 4 and was a semi-finalist for Wimbledon last year.

Serbian Novak Djokovic defended the tennis players banned from Wimbledon. (Photo: EFE)

One of the stars who spoke about it was the Serbian Novak Djokoviccurrently number one in the ATP ranking, who declared that the decision of the organizers of Wimbledon is a “craziness”.

“I have always condemned war, being a child of war myself (…), but I cannot support the decision of the Wimbledon tournament, which I consider to be crazy”declared Nole to the press last week, after his debut at the ATP 250 in Belgrade. The words of the current champion of the contest and winner of the trophy six times (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2021) were in favor of the athletes: “The tennis players, the athletes, have nothing to do with what is happening. It’s never good when politics gets into sports.”

