May Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from April 8 to May 8.

BTS topped the list for the 36th consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 13,630,137 for April. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Billboard,” “YouTube,” and “Butter,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “release,” and “donate.”

NCT held onto their spot at second place for the eighth month in a row, scoring a brand reputation index of 3,482,324 for May.

SEVENTEEN also maintained their own position at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,215,092 for the month.

Highlight rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,902,185, marking a staggering 3,550.27 percent increase in their score since April, while SHINee rounded out the top five with a total index of 2,149,564.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. NCT
  3. SEVENTEEN
  4. Highlight
  5. SHINee
  6. EXO
  7. ONF
  8. ASTRO
  9. THE BOYZ
  10. NU’EST
  11. BTOB
  12. ENHYPEN
  13. TXT
  14. TREASURE
  15. Super Junior
  16. Stray Kids
  17. ATEEZ
  18. SF9
  19. WINNER
  20. MONSTA X
  21. Shinhwa
  22. BIGBANG
  23. MIRAE
  24. AB6IX
  25. INFINITE
  26. BAE173
  27. PENTAGON
  28. withus
  29. 2PM
  30. VERIVERY

Source (1)

How does this article make you feel?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here