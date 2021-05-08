May Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from April 8 to May 8.

BTS topped the list for the 36th consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 13,630,137 for April. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Billboard,” “YouTube,” and “Butter,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “release,” and “donate.”

NCT held onto their spot at second place for the eighth month in a row, scoring a brand reputation index of 3,482,324 for May.

SEVENTEEN also maintained their own position at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,215,092 for the month.

Highlight rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,902,185, marking a staggering 3,550.27 percent increase in their score since April, while SHINee rounded out the top five with a total index of 2,149,564.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

BTS NCT SEVENTEEN Highlight SHINee EXO ONF ASTRO THE BOYZ NU’EST BTOB ENHYPEN TXT TREASURE Super Junior Stray Kids ATEEZ SF9 WINNER MONSTA X Shinhwa BIGBANG MIRAE AB6IX INFINITE BAE173 PENTAGON withus 2PM VERIVERY

