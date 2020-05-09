May Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for male idol teams!

The rankings had been decided via an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and group indexes of varied boy teams, utilizing massive information collected from April 9 to May 9.

BTS topped the rankings for the 24th consecutive month with a model status index of 8,802,820 for May, that means that the group has now spent a full, uninterrupted two years at No. 1 on the record.

Excessive-ranking phrases in BTS’s key phrase evaluation included “documentary,” “IU,” and “photobook,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “speech,” “talk,” and “cancel.” The group’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 72.90 % optimistic reactions.

ASTRO rose to second place on the record after having fun with a staggering 185.71 % improve of their model status index since final month. The group’s whole index for May got here out to 2,836,195.

EXO held onto their spot at a detailed third with a model status index of two,748,905, whereas NCT and WINNER equally maintained their respective positions at No. four and No. 5 on the record.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BTS ASTRO EXO NCT WINNER SEVENTEEN Tremendous Junior SHINee MONSTA X GOT7 NU’EST INFINITE The Boyz PENTAGON BIGBANG TVXQ BTOB TXT ONEUS SF9 Golden Youngster HOTSHOT VIXX 2PM TOO VERIVERY VICTON Block B MCND SECHSKIES

