May Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for particular person boy group members!

The rankings have been decided by way of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and group consciousness indexes of 630 boy group members, utilizing huge knowledge collected from April 14 to May 15.

BTS’s Jimin topped the checklist for the 17th consecutive month with a model popularity index of seven,496,181. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “Lie,” “Filter,” and “ARMY,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “good,” “be a part of,” and “reveal.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 80.83 % optimistic reactions.

EXO’s Baekhyun rose to second place within the rankings this month, scoring a complete model popularity index of 5,608,321 for May.

Lastly, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo took third place with a model popularity index of 5,406,125, marking a formidable 78.15 % enhance in his rating since April.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BTS’s Jimin EXO’s Baekhyun ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo BTS’s Jungkook BTS’ Suga BTS’s V Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul BTS’s RM BIGBANG’s G-Dragon BTS’s Jin BTS’s J-Hope EXO’s Suho NU’EST’s Minhyun CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa NU’EST’s JR NU’EST’s Ren NU’EST’s Baekho EXO’s Chanyeol SHINee’s Taemin TVXQ’s Changmin BTOB’s Yook Sungjae TVXQ’s Yunho HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon GOT7’s Jinyoung ASTRO’s Moonbin NCT’s Jaehyun BTOB’s Eunkwang EXO’s Chen SF9’s Rowoon NCT’s Haechan

