May Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May 17, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for particular person boy group members!

The rankings have been decided by way of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and group consciousness indexes of 630 boy group members, utilizing huge knowledge collected from April 14 to May 15.

BTS’s Jimin topped the checklist for the 17th consecutive month with a model popularity index of seven,496,181. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “Lie,” “Filter,” and “ARMY,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “good,” “be a part of,” and “reveal.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 80.83 % optimistic reactions.

EXO’s Baekhyun rose to second place within the rankings this month, scoring a complete model popularity index of 5,608,321 for May.

Lastly, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo took third place with a model popularity index of 5,406,125, marking a formidable 78.15 % enhance in his rating since April.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. EXO’s Baekhyun
  3. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  4. BTS’s Jungkook
  5. BTS’ Suga
  6. BTS’s V
  7. Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul
  8. BTS’s RM
  9. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  10. BTS’s Jin
  11. BTS’s J-Hope
  12. EXO’s Suho
  13. NU’EST’s Minhyun
  14. CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa
  15. NU’EST’s JR
  16. NU’EST’s Ren
  17. NU’EST’s Baekho
  18. EXO’s Chanyeol
  19. SHINee’s Taemin
  20. TVXQ’s Changmin
  21. BTOB’s Yook Sungjae
  22. TVXQ’s Yunho
  23. HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon
  24. GOT7’s Jinyoung
  25. ASTRO’s Moonbin
  26. NCT’s Jaehyun
  27. BTOB’s Eunkwang
  28. EXO’s Chen
  29. SF9’s Rowoon
  30. NCT’s Haechan

