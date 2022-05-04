May free games for subscribers on PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro and Prime Gaming

Subscription services renew their incentives with football, platforms and various classics.

We welcome the new month by taking a look at what incentives the major subscription services bring to PC, PlayStation and Xbox. With our sights set on June, PS Plus wants us to enjoy the most successful football on consoles, Xbox Live Gold has an attractive platform that looks like a pinball, Prime Gaming arrives with great classics and Stadia Pro with a current shooter in recent weeks .

The season may be almost over, but the fun has only just begun on your PlayStation console. PS Plus invites us to play long games from the sofa, with or without friends, at FIFA 22 and discover all the advances in the EA Sports sports simulator of the current course, including its successful Ultimate Team mode.

A unique mixture of action, survival and typical elements of dungeon games, as well as a careful and colorful Nordic setting are the bases of Tribes of Midgard, ideal for playing with friends and defending a tribe against the hordes of spirits and giants that surround it. They threaten every night. Safe fun.

Barely a year has passed since the premiere of Curse of the Dead Gods, a roguelike adventure that was well received by the public, proposing to explore a cursed temple with bottomless pits, deadly traps and monsters to fight mastering dozens of skills and weapons in an adventure in which death is not the end.

To start the month, Xbox Live Gold lets us enjoy Yoku’s Island Express, a unique experience halfway between a pinball game and a platform game, where exploration is not lacking, in which you travel to a beautiful hand-drawn island with the mission to rebuild the post office and awaken an ancient god.

On Xbox we also find great graphic adventures to entertain you by solving puzzles with a fun background story and a careful staging. This one in particular, The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk, invites subscribers to travel to a universe full of mystery and save the Nariflautas.

Taking a look back at consoles past in XBL Gold this month we first find Hydro Thunder Hurricane, in which you pilot powerful speedboats through mysterious and dangerous environments, and Viva Piñata Party Animals, featuring characters from the TV series. The latter will be available from the second fortnight of the month.

Prime Gaming de Amazon

In 3DJuegos we count the days to be able to play Return to Monkey Island, but while Amazon invites us to discover an adventure that has been talked about whether it is canon or not a lot lately, The Curse of Monkey Island. In addition, Prime Gaming also has Dead Space 2 among other proposals to its credit.

Dead Space 2



The Curse of Monkey Island



Out of Line



Mail Mole + & ‘Xpress Deliveries



Cat Quest



Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King

Stadia Pro de Google

We close with Stadia Pro. The Google service has up to four new games to claim, drawing our attention to Outriders, a shooter edited by Square Enix released a year ago and now looking to expand. We also have Kaze and the Wild Masks, Lumote and, for the little ones, Paw Patrol: The Movie.

Kaze and the Wild Masks



Lumote



Outriders



Paw Patrol: The Movie

