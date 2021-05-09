May Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from April 9 to May 9.

Brave Girls held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 3,711,562 for May. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Rollin’,” “ad,” and “gift to fans,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “release,” “advertise,” and “model.” Brave Girls’ positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 80.41 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK maintained their position at second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 3,521,993, while Oh My Girl rose to third place with a total index of 1,920,338.

TWICE came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 1,882,766, and STAYC rounded out the top five for May with a total score of 1,658,272.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Brave Girls BLACKPINK Oh My Girl TWICE STAYC Red Velvet ITZY GFRIEND MAMAMOO WJSN HOT ISSUE Lovelyz Apink Girls’ Generation (G)I-DLE Weeekly LOONA aespa Dreamcatcher cignature fromis_9 DIA EXID LUNARSOLAR LABOUM ELRIS Weki Meki Rocket Punch woo!ah! MOMOLAND

