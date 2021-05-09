May Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from April 9 to May 9.

Brave Girls held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 3,711,562 for May. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Rollin’,” “ad,” and “gift to fans,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “release,” “advertise,” and “model.” Brave Girls’ positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 80.41 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK maintained their position at second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 3,521,993, while Oh My Girl rose to third place with a total index of 1,920,338.

TWICE came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 1,882,766, and STAYC rounded out the top five for May with a total score of 1,658,272.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Brave Girls
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. Oh My Girl
  4. TWICE
  5. STAYC
  6. Red Velvet
  7. ITZY
  8. GFRIEND
  9. MAMAMOO
  10. WJSN
  11. HOT ISSUE
  12. Lovelyz
  13. Apink
  14. Girls’ Generation
  15. (G)I-DLE
  16. Weeekly
  17. LOONA
  18. aespa
  19. Dreamcatcher
  20. cignature
  21. fromis_9
  22. DIA
  23. EXID
  24. LUNARSOLAR
  25. LABOUM
  26. ELRIS
  27. Weki Meki
  28. Rocket Punch
  29. woo!ah!
  30. MOMOLAND

Source (1)

How does this article make you feel?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here