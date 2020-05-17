May Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for particular person lady group members!
The rankings had been decided via an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, communication, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 510 lady group members, utilizing large information collected from April 16 to May 16.
Oh My Girl’s Arin shot to the highest of this month’s listing after seeing a staggering 238.62 p.c enhance in her model status index since final month. The idol scored a complete index of two,569,500 for May.
Excessive-ranking phrases in Arin’s key phrase evaluation included “Nonstop,” “The World of My 17,” and “Oh Na Ri,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “cute,” “lovable,” and “heart-fluttering.” Arin’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 82.51 p.c constructive reactions.
Pink Velvet’s Irene took second place within the rankings with a model status index of two,477,099, marking an 86.76 p.c rise in her rating since April.
In the meantime, BLACKPINK’s Jennie got here in at a detailed third with a complete index of two,461,179 for May.
Oh My Girl swept the following three spots on the listing, with Hyojung, YooA, and Jiho claiming fourth, fifth, and sixth locations respectively.
Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!
- Oh My Girl’s Arin
- Pink Velvet’s Irene
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie
- Oh My Girl’s Hyojung
- Oh My Girl’s YooA
- Oh My Girl’s Jiho
- Women’ Era’s Taeyeon
- Pink Velvet’s Pleasure
- Oh My Girl’s Seunghee
- Apink’s Son Naeun
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
- APRIL’s Naeun
- Oh My Girl’s Binnie
- GFRIEND’s Sowon
- MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic
- Oh My Girl’s Mimi
- GFRIEND’s SinB
- IZ*ONE’s Jang Gained Younger
- MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
- Women’ Era’s YoonA
- GFRIEND’s Umji
- AOA’s Seolhyun
- Pink Velvet’s Seulgi
- LOONA’s Chuu
- TWICE’s Nayeon
- BLACKPINK’s Lisa
- MAMAMOO’s Wheein
- TWICE’s Sana
- (G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon
- Women’ Era’s Yuri
