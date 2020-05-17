General News

May Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May 17, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for particular person lady group members!

The rankings had been decided via an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, communication, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 510 lady group members, utilizing large information collected from April 16 to May 16.

Oh My Girl’s Arin shot to the highest of this month’s listing after seeing a staggering 238.62 p.c enhance in her model status index since final month. The idol scored a complete index of two,569,500 for May.

Excessive-ranking phrases in Arin’s key phrase evaluation included “Nonstop,” “The World of My 17,” and “Oh Na Ri,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “cute,” “lovable,” and “heart-fluttering.” Arin’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 82.51 p.c constructive reactions.

Pink Velvet’s Irene took second place within the rankings with a model status index of two,477,099, marking an 86.76 p.c rise in her rating since April.

In the meantime, BLACKPINK’s Jennie got here in at a detailed third with a complete index of two,461,179 for May.

Oh My Girl swept the following three spots on the listing, with Hyojung, YooA, and Jiho claiming fourth, fifth, and sixth locations respectively.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. Oh My Girl’s Arin
  2. Pink Velvet’s Irene
  3. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  4. Oh My Girl’s Hyojung
  5. Oh My Girl’s YooA
  6. Oh My Girl’s Jiho
  7. Women’ Era’s Taeyeon
  8. Pink Velvet’s Pleasure
  9. Oh My Girl’s Seunghee
  10. Apink’s Son Naeun
  11. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  12. APRIL’s Naeun
  13. Oh My Girl’s Binnie
  14. GFRIEND’s Sowon
  15. MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic
  16. Oh My Girl’s Mimi
  17. GFRIEND’s SinB
  18. IZ*ONE’s Jang Gained Younger
  19. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  20. Women’ Era’s YoonA
  21. GFRIEND’s Umji
  22. AOA’s Seolhyun
  23. Pink Velvet’s Seulgi
  24. LOONA’s Chuu
  25. TWICE’s Nayeon
  26. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  27. MAMAMOO’s Wheein
  28. TWICE’s Sana
  29. (G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon
  30. Women’ Era’s Yuri

