May Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for particular person lady group members!

The rankings had been decided via an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, communication, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 510 lady group members, utilizing large information collected from April 16 to May 16.

Oh My Girl’s Arin shot to the highest of this month’s listing after seeing a staggering 238.62 p.c enhance in her model status index since final month. The idol scored a complete index of two,569,500 for May.

Excessive-ranking phrases in Arin’s key phrase evaluation included “Nonstop,” “The World of My 17,” and “Oh Na Ri,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “cute,” “lovable,” and “heart-fluttering.” Arin’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 82.51 p.c constructive reactions.

Pink Velvet’s Irene took second place within the rankings with a model status index of two,477,099, marking an 86.76 p.c rise in her rating since April.

In the meantime, BLACKPINK’s Jennie got here in at a detailed third with a complete index of two,461,179 for May.

Oh My Girl swept the following three spots on the listing, with Hyojung, YooA, and Jiho claiming fourth, fifth, and sixth locations respectively.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

Oh My Girl’s Arin Pink Velvet’s Irene BLACKPINK’s Jennie Oh My Girl’s Hyojung Oh My Girl’s YooA Oh My Girl’s Jiho Women’ Era’s Taeyeon Pink Velvet’s Pleasure Oh My Girl’s Seunghee Apink’s Son Naeun BLACKPINK’s Jisoo APRIL’s Naeun Oh My Girl’s Binnie GFRIEND’s Sowon MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic Oh My Girl’s Mimi GFRIEND’s SinB IZ*ONE’s Jang Gained Younger MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Women’ Era’s YoonA GFRIEND’s Umji AOA’s Seolhyun Pink Velvet’s Seulgi LOONA’s Chuu TWICE’s Nayeon BLACKPINK’s Lisa MAMAMOO’s Wheein TWICE’s Sana (G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon Women’ Era’s Yuri

